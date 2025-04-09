Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 9 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Boston Celtics play their last road game of the 2024-25 season against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. It has been a stellar season for Boston, as it's second in the Eastern Conference with three games left. The team is in excellent form, winning 12 of its last 13 games.

Ad

This will be the third and final Celtics-Magic game of the season. They’ve met twice, with both teams winning a game each. Orlando won the first game on Dec. 23, 108-104. Jaylen Brown recorded 35 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Boston, but it wasn’t enough to win in Tatum’s absence.

The second game between the two teams was on Jan. 17 and was won by the Celtics, 121-94. Tatum returned to the lineup and led the Celtics with 30 points, six rebounds and four assists. Orlando was led by Cole Anthony, who finished with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

It will be interesting to see who gets the win in the tie-breaker on Tuesday.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Injury Reports for April 9

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics are yet to submit their injury report for Tuesday’s game. But as this is the second night of a back-to-back, there likely won’t be many changes. Al Horford remains the only one who missed the last game against the New York Knicks and could be out against Orlando as well.

Ad

Orlando Magic injury report

The Magic are also yet to submit their injury report but are also playing back-to-back games, so we don’t expect a lot of changes. Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner were Orlando’s only absentees in Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 9

Ad

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth charts

The Celtics are expected to start Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Jrue Holiday Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Kristaps Porzingis Payton Pritchard Baylor Scheierman Sam Hauser Drew Peterson Luke Kornet JD Davison

Jordan Walsh Xavier Tillman Neemias Queta

Ad

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth charts

The Orlando Magic are expected to start Cory Joseph, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Cory Joseph Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner Paolo Banchero Wendell Carter Jr. Anthony Black Cole Anthony Gary Harris Caleb Houstan Jonathan Isaac Trevelin Queen Jett Howard Tristan Da Silva Jett Howard Goga Bitadze

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.