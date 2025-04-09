Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 9 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Boston Celtics play their last road game of the 2024-25 season against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. It has been a stellar season for Boston, as it's second in the Eastern Conference with three games left. The team is in excellent form, winning 12 of its last 13 games.
This will be the third and final Celtics-Magic game of the season. They’ve met twice, with both teams winning a game each. Orlando won the first game on Dec. 23, 108-104. Jaylen Brown recorded 35 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Boston, but it wasn’t enough to win in Tatum’s absence.
The second game between the two teams was on Jan. 17 and was won by the Celtics, 121-94. Tatum returned to the lineup and led the Celtics with 30 points, six rebounds and four assists. Orlando was led by Cole Anthony, who finished with 23 points and seven rebounds.
It will be interesting to see who gets the win in the tie-breaker on Tuesday.
Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Injury Reports for April 9
Boston Celtics injury report
The Celtics are yet to submit their injury report for Tuesday’s game. But as this is the second night of a back-to-back, there likely won’t be many changes. Al Horford remains the only one who missed the last game against the New York Knicks and could be out against Orlando as well.
Orlando Magic injury report
The Magic are also yet to submit their injury report but are also playing back-to-back games, so we don’t expect a lot of changes. Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner were Orlando’s only absentees in Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 9
Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth charts
The Celtics are expected to start Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.
Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth charts
The Orlando Magic are expected to start Cory Joseph, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.
