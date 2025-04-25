Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 3 (April 25) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are set to clash in Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series at the Kia Center on Friday. Despite facing challenges in the opening two games, the defending champions, Boston Celtics, have asserted their dominance and hold a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

Boston protected home court with a convincing 103-86 win in Game 1, followed by a hard-fought 109-100 victory in Game 2. As the series shifts to Orlando, the pressure mounts on Paolo Banchero and the Magic. A key focus for the Magic will be improving their perimeter shooting after a disappointing 7 of 29 performance from beyond the arc in Game 2.

One of Orlando’s major concerns has been the underwhelming play of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Despite his championship experience, he has struggled in the first two games and must elevate his performance if the Magic hope to mount a comeback. Additionally, rebounding remains a critical issue, as they were outworked on the glass by a margin of 12 in Game 2.

On the other side, while the Celtics are known for their high-volume 3-point shooting, they’ll aim to improve their efficiency after going 12 of 37 from deep in the last outing. With a potential return of Jayson Tatum for Game 3, Boston will be confident in their chances to secure a crucial road victory and tighten their grip on the series.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Injury Reports for April 25

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics are facing concerns over the fitness of two key starters ahead of Game 3. Jrue Holiday is listed as questionable with a right hamstring strain, while Jayson Tatum remains doubtful due to a right distal radius bone bruise.

Orlando Magic injury report

The Magic will continue to be without Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 25

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

If all players are available, expect Joe Mazzulla to stick with his regular starting lineup featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis. However, if Tatum isn’t cleared to play, Al Horford is likely to step into the starting five. Similarly, should Holiday be sidelined, Sam Hauser is expected to fill his spot in the lineup.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Jrue Holiday Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Kristaps Porzingis JD Davison Payton Pritchard Sam Hauser Al Horford Luke Kornet Baylor Scheierman Jordan Walsh Xavier Tillman Neemias Queta

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart

The Magic are expected to open the game with a starting lineup featuring Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wendell Carter Jr. and Cory Joseph.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Cory Joseph Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner Paolo Banchero Wendell Carter Jr. Anthony Black Cole Anthony Gary Harris Caleb Houston Jonathan Isaac Trevelin Queen Jett Howard Jett Howard Tristan da Silva Goga Bitadze

