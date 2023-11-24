Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 24, 2023

The Boston Celtics (12-3) will face the Orlando Magic (10-5) on Friday, Nov. 24. The game will be part of the In-Season Tournament, where Boston currently tops "East Group C" and Orlando sits in third with two wins and a loss. This will be both teams' third group game, leaving just one more to play before the tournament progresses to the next round.

Boston is coming into their game against Orlando after an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Orlando will need to be at their best if they want to limit the Celtic's overpowered offense, otherwise, the game could get out of hand quickly.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game details

Teams: Boston Celtics (12-3) vs. Orlando Magic (10-5)

Date and Time: November 24, 2023 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Preview

The Boston Celtics have Jaylen Brown listed as questionable for their game against the Orlando Magic due to a right adductor sprain. Jrue Holiday is probable despite a right ankle sprain. The Celtics will be expecting Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White to all be available for the game.

Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz will both be missing from the Orlando Magic's rotation as they continue to recover from their respective injuries. Nevertheless, the Magic have been an impressive unit over their first 15 games and have done so without their two injured stars. Boston will need to watch out for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who can both cause damage in the front court.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Projected starting lineups

The Boston Celtics starting five could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston's starting five is arguably the most talented unit in the NBA. They have three-level scoring at every position, and each member of the rotation can defend multiple positions at a high level.

The Orlando Magic's starting five could look like this: Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze.

Orlando's roster has one of the best defensive ratings in the NBA over the first 15 games. They're also a multi-faceted offensive team that can score from anywhere and create for others or themselves off the dribble.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum enters the game against the Orlando Magic averaging 27.9 points per game. He has odds of -110 to score over 27.5 points, and the under is set at -115.

Paolo Banchero is a -135 for scoring 18.5 points or more and +105 for going under. He is averaging 19.4 points per game over his 15 contests this season.

Jrue Holiday is one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA. In his last outing against the Milwaukee Bucks, he secured eight boards. Against the Magic, he is a -150 to secure over 5.5 rebounds and a +120 on the under.

Franz Wagner is converting 1.5 of his 5.3 three-point attempts per game. He is a +105 to score more than 1.5 threes against Boston and -135 on the under.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

The Boston Celtics come into the game against the Orlando Magic as slight favorites. They are -5 on the spread for -112 and have a money line of -205. Having lost three games this season, the Celtics are proving themselves to be one of the best teams in the NBA. Orlando will have their work cut out if they want to continue their hot start.

However, the Magic's robust defensive efforts to begin the season will ensure Boston doesn't have it all their own way. Still, Orlando must shut down five All-Star-level talents, and that may be a step too far for them.