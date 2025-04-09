Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 9, 2025

The Boston Celtics face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday for their final road game of the season. Boston, which lost the race for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference to the Cleveland Cavaliers, could hold out its key players versus Orlando. The Celtics will likely give their starters a breather following a 119-117 overtime win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Magic have clinched a spot in the play-in tournament but their work is not done yet. They are still trying to cling to the No. 7 spot to have the best record for the pre-playoff competition. Orlando will open the said tournament with home-court advantage if they can hold on to their position.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Kia Center in Orlando will host the final meeting between the Celtics and the Magic. Basketball fans can also stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (+140) vs. Magic (-165)

Odds: Celtics (+3.5) vs. Magic (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o210.0 -110) vs. Magic (u210.0 -110)

Ad

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic preview

The Boston Celtics upgraded their starters from questionable to available a few hours before the showdown against the Knicks. Boston lost the race for the No. 1 spot but will enter the playoffs with the second seed in the East. With their postseason rank determined, they will likely keep out their stars.

Ad

The second-stringers will likely end the regular season to give the core a breather. Health is now the defending champs’ priority as they wait for their opponents who will emerge from the play-in tournament.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Orlando Magic could get a free pass from the Celtics for a much-needed win. A victory by the home team gives them one hand on the No. 7 spot in the play-in tournament. The Magic must seize the opportunity by playing clean basketball without complacency.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic predicted starting lineups

Celtics

PG: Payton Pritchard | SG: Baylor Scheierman | SF: Sam Hauser | PF: Xavier Tillman | C: Neemias Queta

Magic

PG: Cory Joseph | SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Ad

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic betting tips

In Orlando’s three-game winning streak heading into the showdown with Boston, Franz Wagner averaged 25.5 PPG behind 48.7% efficiency. Against the Celtics’ second-stringers, he could blow past his 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

Paolo Banchero has been even hotter than his German teammate in his last three games, averaging 28.4 PPG during that stretch. Like Wagner, he could have a big scoring night against Boston’s makeshift lineup and top 27.5 (O/U).

Ad

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Boston Celtics have set their sights in the first-round of the playoffs where they could meet the Orlando Magic. For now, they will look to ensure their starters are healthy as the regular season draws to a close.

The Magic should capitalize on the opportunity and decisively beat the defending champs by at least four points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.