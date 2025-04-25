Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips - April 25 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The defending champion Boston Celtics aim to take full control of their first-round series as they head to Orlando for Game 3 against the Magic on Friday night. Boston claimed a 17-point win in Game 1 and followed it with a nine-point victory in Game 2, but they’ll hit the road for the first time this postseason, likely without Jayson Tatum, who remains doubtful.

Even so, oddsmakers still list the Celtics as favorites heading into tonight’s matchup.

Here’s a preview of Game 3 of the Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic first-round series, scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Kia Center in Orlando.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Celtics (-198) vs Magic (+165)

Spread: Celtics -4.5 (-110) vs Magic +4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Celtics o197.5 (-110) vs Magic u197.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic preview

Expect a grind-it-out, low-scoring affair once again, much like the first two games where both teams combined for under 200 points.

The Magic have made strides as the series has gone on, but scoring continues to be a major issue.

In Game 2, they finally got help beyond Paolo Banchero (32 points, nine boards, seven assists) and Franz Wagner (25 points), with Wendell Carter Jr. chipping in 16 points and eight rebounds and Anthony Black adding 11 — but it still wasn’t enough to take down the champs.

With Tatum out in Game 2, Finals MVP Jaylen Brown stepped up with 36 points and 10 rebounds. He got plenty of help too: Kristaps Porzingis had 20 and 10, Derrick White put in 17, Payton Pritchard added 14 and Jrue Holiday had 11.

That Game 2 win marked Boston’s first win over the Magic without Tatum this season. The Celtics went 8-2 without him during the regular season, though both losses came against Orlando — by four points in December and again earlier this month when Boston rested most of its regulars.

Tonight, the Magic will need better production from their guards if they want to pull off the upset, especially from champion vet Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who's averaging just 4.5 points on 21.4% shooting, including 20.0% from deep this postseason.

Banchero and Wagner must continue to carry the load and keep their foot on the gas if the Magic hope to stun Boston and flip the series.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic predicted starting lineups

Celtics

G - Derrick White | G - Jrue Holiday | F - Jaylen Brown | F - Al Horford | C - Kristaps Porzingis

Magic

G - Cory Joseph | G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Jr. | F - Franz Wagner | F - Paolo Banchero | C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic betting props

Paolo Banchero O/U 28.5 points – Take the over.

Jaylen Brown O/U 23.5 points – Take the over.

Kristaps Porzingis O/U 19.5 points – Take the under.

Franz Wagner O/U 22.5 points – Take the over.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic prediction

Orlando’s grit has been on display, even as its offense has lagged. We’re expecting a tight contest in Game 3 but give the edge to the Magic to steal one at home. This could be their lone win of the series.

Our prediction: Magic win by 7.

