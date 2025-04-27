Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips - April 27 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

The Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of four NBA playoff games scheduled on Sunday. This is Game 4 of this Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Celtics and the Magic have faced each other 18 times in the playoffs. Each team has nine wins apiece in their all-time playoff head-to-head. As for regular season matchups, Boston and Orlando have squared off 133 times. The Celtics have won 76 times while the Magic has secured victory 57 times.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic NBA Playoffs Game 4 details and odds

Game 4 between the Celtics and the Magic will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET inside Kia Center. The game will be brodcast on TNT. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Celtics (-315) vs Magic (+225)

Spread: Celtics (-7) vs Magic (+7)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (o194.5) vs Magic -110 (u194.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic preview

The Magic avoided falling into a 0-3 hole by taking Game 3 on their home floor. Led by Franz Wagner (32 points, seven rebounds, eight assists), Orlando overcame Boston 95-93.

In this game, Boston's starting point guard Jrue Holiday sat out because of a right hamstring strain. This same injury will keep the two-time NBA champion on the sidelines in Game 4. In addition, Jaylen Brown has once again been ruled questionable due to his nagging right knee injury.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic betting props

Paolo Banchero's point total is set at 28.5, which is below his series average of 32.3 points per game. Banchero had 29 points on 10-for-25 shooting in Game 3.

Jayson Tatum's point total is set at 25.5, which is below his series average of 26.5 points per game. Tatum had 36 points and nine rebounds in Game 3.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Celtics are favored to win Game 4 over the Magic on Sunday. As the defending champions, the Celtics are equipped with the personnel and the experience to win a pivotal game on the road in this series.

