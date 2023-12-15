Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 15, 2023

The Boston Celtics (18-5) will face the Orlando Magic (16-7) on Friday, December 15. Boston is on the second night of a back-to-back, having defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, December 14. Orlando should feel confident heading into their game against the Celtics as they've won their last four games against the Eastern Conference leaders.

Orlando's size and physicality appear to be a difficult blend for the Celtics to deal with, and they're yet to figure out how to overcome the challenge. However, Boston's highly talented top-six rotation should have more than enough rotation options at their disposal to snap their losing streak against the Magic and add another win to their tally.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Boston Celtics (18-5) vs. Orlando Magic (16-7)

Date and Time: Dec. 15, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Preview

The Orlando Magic will enter their game against the Boston Celtics without Wendell Carter Jr., who is dealing with a fracture in his left hand. Markelle Fultz will likely be a game-time decision as he deals with tendinitis in his left knee. Outside of those two players, the Magic have a fully healthy roster at their disposal.

Last season, Al Horford sat out the second night of back-to-backs. However, as he's now comprising a bench role for Joe Mazzulla's team, it will be interesting to see whether that rest policy remains in place, or he will be active heading into the game.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Potential starting lineups

The Boston Celtics starting five could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis.

When their primary starting five are all on the court, the Boston Celtics have elite spacing, which brings the best out of their All-Star wings, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Orlando Magic's starting five could look like this: Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Gog Bitadze.

Wagner and Banchero are the two players that give Boston the most problems. The young duo are multi-talented forwards with great size, length, and athleticism.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Betting tips

Paolo Banchero is 106 to score over 20.5 points. He will have his work cut out when trying to finish through the Celtics elite defense.

Jaylen Brown has been used as a primary scorer for the Boston Celtics this season. He's -108 to score over 21.5 points against the Orlando Magic.

Derrick White has scored more than 2.5 threes in four of his last 10 games for the Celtics. He's +114 to score over 2.5 perimeter shots and -142 on the under.

Jrue Holiday is arguably the best rebounding guard in the NBA. He has secured over 5.5 boards in seven of his last 10 games. Holiday is +100 on the over and -120 on the under heading into the game against Orlando.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

The Boston Celtics enter the game against the Orlando Magic as slight favorites to secure the win. They're -5.5 on the spread (-114) and -245 on the money line. The Celtics will have some extra motivation as they look to snap their losing streak against the Magic.

Orlando, on the other hand, will enter the game full of confidence. The Magic have built a track record of success against the Celtics over the past two seasons.