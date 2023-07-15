Basketball
  Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Game Preview - July 15, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 15, 2023 11:09 GMT
2023 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
Jett Howard, 2023 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

The Boston Celtics fell to 1-3 in the NBA Summer League on Friday (July 14) following their loss to the New York Knicks. On the second day of a back-to-back, the Celtics face off against the Orlando Magic, who haven't played since Thursday and will be well-rested.

The Magic have lost their last two games and, most recently, opted not to play recent draft additions Jett Howard and Anthony Black. Whether the two first-round picks are done for the remainder of Summer League remains to be seen, though.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Prediction

Boston has struggled to control games during Summer League and has been focusing on player development instead.

Jordan Walsh has looked like a steal of a second-round pick throughout the Las Vegas tournament, while Dalano Banton and Jay Scrubb are both playing at a high level.

Without Howard and Black, Orlando doesn't project to be a potent team on either side of the floor and will likely struggle to control the pace of play and dictate where shots are coming from.

If the Magic choose not to play their recent additions, the Celtics will likely get their second win of the tournament.

Boston Celtics Summer League Roster

NOPLAYERPOSHTWTDOBPRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY2022-23 TEAM
51Udoka AzubuikeC6-1028009/17/99Kansas/NigeriaUtah Jazz (NBA)
50Olek BalcerowksiC7-123011/19/00Gran Canaria/PolandGran Canaria (Spain)
26Kamar BaldwinG6-119009/15/97Butler/USAMaine Celtics (G-League)
38Justin BeanF6-721011/17/96Utah State/USAMemphis Hustle (G-League)
99Justin ChampagnieF6-620006/29/01Pittsburgh/USABoston Celtics (NBA)
20J.D. DavisonG6-319510/03/02Alabama/USABoston Celtics (NBA)
45Sam GrieselF6-622003/22/00Nebraska/USANebraska (NCAA)
55Reggie KissoonlalC7-022504/10/96Northwestern State/USAMaine Celtics (G-League
37Mychal MulderG6-319506/12/94Kentucky/CanadaSioux Falls Skyforce (G-League)
29Jay ScrubbG6-522009/01/00John A. Logan/USALakeland Magic (G-League)
41Vincent Valerio-BodonF6-920005/02/01Sopron KC/HungarySopron KC (Hungary)
27Jordan WalshF6-720503/04/04Arkansas/USAArkansas (NCAA)

Orlando Magic Summer League Roster

LAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Anthony Black0G6-7200 lbsJAN 20, 200419RArkansas#6 Pick In 2023 Draft
Caleb Houstan2F6-8210 lbsJAN 09, 2003201Michigan#32 Pick In 2022 Draft
Kevon Harris7G6-6220 lbsJUN 24, 1997261Stephen F. AustinSigned On 07/25/22
Jett Howard13G-F6-8215 lbsSEP 14, 200319RMichigan#11 Pick In 2023 Draft
Tyger Campbell40G5-11180 lbsJAN 09, 200023RUCLA
JC Butler41F6-5195 lbsAPR 13, 200023RUC Irvine
Amauri Hardy42G6-1200 lbsAPR 30, 199825ROregon
Au'Diese Toney51G6-6205 lbsNOV 12, 199923RArkansas
D.J. Wilson52F6-10230 lbsFEB 19, 1996275Michigan/USA
Tyler Hall53G6-5210 lbsMAR 25, 1997261Montana State
Quinndary Weatherspoon54G6-3205 lbsSEP 10, 1996263Mississippi State
Drake Jeffries55G6-5185 lbsJAN 22, 199924RWyoming
Elijah Hughes56G6-5215 lbsMAR 10, 1998252Syracuse
Dexter Dennis57G6-5210 lbsFEB 09, 199924RTexas A&M
Robert Baker II60F-C6-11205 lbsJUN 28, 199825RHarvard
Malcolm Hill61F6-6220 lbsOCT 26, 1995272Illinois
Montez Mathis62G6-4210 lbsJAN 03, 199924RSt. John's
Jamal Bey63G6-6210 lbsSEP 05, 199923RWashington
Malik Ellison65G6-6215 lbsAUG 17, 199626RHartford
Davion Warren66G6-6190 lbsMAR 01, 199924RTexas Tech
Kai Sotto70C7-3230 lbsMAY 11, 200221RHiroshima

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Magic (+138), Celtics (-174)

Spread: Magic (+3.5), Celtics (-3.5)

Total: 180.5 Under (-111), Over (-111)

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Players to watch

JD Davison, Jordan Walsh, Jay Scrubb, Dalano Banton and Olek Balcerowksi have all been impressive during their Summer League minutes.

Davison has recently signed a new two-way deal with the Celtics and will remain for another year, while Banton was acquired in free agency. Jay Scrubb is the player with the most to gain by another good performance on Saturday night as he looks for a contract or, at least, a training camp invite.

For Orlando, the decision to shut down Jett Howard and Anthony Black has left their roster a little thin on high-end summer league talent. However, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Dexter Dennis have been impressive in Las Vegas and will likely be two of the Magic's primary offensive weapons against the Celtics.

