Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Game Preview - July 15, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Boston Celtics fell to 1-3 in the NBA Summer League on Friday (July 14) following their loss to the New York Knicks. On the second day of a back-to-back, the Celtics face off against the Orlando Magic, who haven't played since Thursday and will be well-rested.
The Magic have lost their last two games and, most recently, opted not to play recent draft additions Jett Howard and Anthony Black. Whether the two first-round picks are done for the remainder of Summer League remains to be seen, though.
Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Prediction
Boston has struggled to control games during Summer League and has been focusing on player development instead.
Jordan Walsh has looked like a steal of a second-round pick throughout the Las Vegas tournament, while Dalano Banton and Jay Scrubb are both playing at a high level.
Without Howard and Black, Orlando doesn't project to be a potent team on either side of the floor and will likely struggle to control the pace of play and dictate where shots are coming from.
If the Magic choose not to play their recent additions, the Celtics will likely get their second win of the tournament.
Boston Celtics Summer League Roster
Orlando Magic Summer League Roster
Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline
Moneyline: Magic (+138), Celtics (-174)
Spread: Magic (+3.5), Celtics (-3.5)
Total: 180.5 Under (-111), Over (-111)
Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Players to watch
JD Davison, Jordan Walsh, Jay Scrubb, Dalano Banton and Olek Balcerowksi have all been impressive during their Summer League minutes.
Davison has recently signed a new two-way deal with the Celtics and will remain for another year, while Banton was acquired in free agency. Jay Scrubb is the player with the most to gain by another good performance on Saturday night as he looks for a contract or, at least, a training camp invite.
For Orlando, the decision to shut down Jett Howard and Anthony Black has left their roster a little thin on high-end summer league talent. However, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Dexter Dennis have been impressive in Las Vegas and will likely be two of the Magic's primary offensive weapons against the Celtics.
