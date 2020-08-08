Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - August 9th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic

Date & Time: Sunday, August 9th, 2020, 5:00 PM ET (Monday 2:30 AM IST)

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Orlando, FL

The Boston Celtics meet in an all eastern conference affair between them and the Orlando Magic in the NBA bubble. The Boston Celtics are looking to hold tight to their third spot while the Orlando Magic occupy the final NBA playoffs qualifying berth in the eastern conference. Both the teams will be looking to get a win in this fixture in order to improve their record.

Boston Celtics Preview

Daniel Theis gave us a double-double performance during our 122-100 victory over the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/uttJp2dnVl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 8, 2020

The Boston Celtics put up a hallmark performance against the hottest team in the eastern conference, the Toronto Raptors in their last game. The Boston Celtics played their rivals off the floor and will be looking to do the same against a weaker opposition in Orlando Magic. Head coach Brad Stevens saw his team play some great offence against a stingy Toronto Raptors defence. The Boston Celtics will be counting on youngsters Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to deliver against the Orlando Magic defence who are missing Jonathan Isaac.

Key Player- Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat

Jayson Tatum has been a revelation this year for the Boston Celtics as he took an NBA All-star leap. He has averaged 23 points and 7 rebounds per game for the Boston Celtics this NBA season. He ensured he carried his pre-lockdown form in the NBA bubble as he has tormented other teams game by game with the exception of Milwaukee Bucks. The Boston Celtics will be hoping that Jayson Tatum has a big scoring night against Orlando Magic which will help them win by a handsome margin.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic clinched a much sought after NBA playoff berth despite losing their last game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Orlando Magic kept it close for the first three quarters but then the star duo of Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid proved to be more than a handful for their defence. However, the Orlando Magic would be looking to put the disappointment of this loss behind them with a victory over their rivals Boston Celtics.

Key Player- Nikola Vucevic

Orlando Magic v Dallas Mavericks

European centre Nikola Vucevic has been a talismanic figure for the Orlando Magic this NBA season. His numbers of 19.6 points and 11 rebounds per game shows how crucial he is to head coach Steve Clifford's system at Orlando Magic. Vucevic's strong finishing in the paint and rebounding skills will be difficult to deal against in the game against Boston Celtics. Orlando Magic will be relying on Nikola Vucevic to get it done on both ends of the floor against the Boston Celtics in order to clinch this fixture.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

D.J. Augustin, Evan Fournier, Gary Clark, James Ennis, Nikola Vucevic

The Boston Celtics will be high on confidence after their thumping victory over the defending champions Toronto Raptors. They have a strong starting lineup which has multiple players who are good scorers and can take care of the play making aspect. It will be very difficult for Orlando Magic to keep a check on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Coach Brad Stevens has also urged his players to play with more intensity as the NBA playoffs come closer. It should be a routine win for the Boston Celtics.

Where to watch Celtics vs Magic?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on NBC Sports Boston. Nationwide coverage of the match will be on TNT. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

