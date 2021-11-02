Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will take on the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in an exciting NBA 2021-22 Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday. The Celtics come into this game after a disappointing loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Despite holding a healthy 19-point lead, the Celtics' defense collapsed in the fourth quarter, conceding 39 points to lose the game 128-114. They will hope to show a lot more character, and put on a strong show against the Magic on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, after putting up a few good performances, the Magic finally got the result they wanted against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Cole Anthony scored 31 points to fire the Magic to a sensational win on the night. They will hope to put up a similar performance, and get their campaign back on track with a win against the Celtics.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 3, 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 4; 4:30 AM ET).

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets

The Boston Celtics have not had the greatest of starts to their season. They have only two wins in the eight games they have played so far.

However, given the number of changes in the coaching staff and management in the offseason, the team may take some time to settle in. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have looked good so far, but their performances have not been enough to help the Celtics to a win.

Coach Ime Udoka was very critical of the team after their loss to the Chicago Bulls. They will look to turn the tables and get back to winning ways with a special performance against the Magic on Wednesday.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

There were many expectations on Jayson Tatum at the start of the 2021-22 season. He was in brilliant form last season, and is all set to replicate his exploits this term.

Although Tatum has been able to produce big scoring nights, his performances have not been able to help the Celtics to chalk up wins. He is averaging 25.7 PPG, and will look to keep that going this season. After a poor shooting performance against the Bulls, Tatum will hope to have a big night against the Magic on Wednesday.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart; G - Jaylen Brown; F - Jayson Tatum; F - Al Horford; C - Robert Williams III.

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat

The Orlando Magic secured an impressive win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The Magic were winless in four games before that win.

So their victory over Charlotte will give them get a much-needed boost for the season ahead. Cole Anthony, rookie guard Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner have all been impressive for the Magic this season. The team will need all these players to deliver when the Magic take on the Celtics at home.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony has been in stellar form since the start of the 2021-22 season. He is averaging 19.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG and 5.6 APG. The youngster scored 31 points for the team in their second win against the Timberwolves. He will hope to continue delivering big performances for the team when they take on the Celtics at home.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Suggs; G - Cole Anthony; F - Franz Wagner; F - Wendell Carter Jr.; C - Mo Bamba.

Celtics vs Magic Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics will head into the game on Wednesday with hopes of bouncing back after their tough loss against the Bulls. They have not gotten off to the greatest of starts. But given the talent in their roster, they have every chance of defeating the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

How to watch the Celtics vs Magic game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Celtics vs Magic NBA game will also be locally telecast on NBC Boston and Fox Sports Florida.

