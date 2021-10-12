Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - October 13th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will take on the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in an NBA preseason 2021-22 game on Wednesday.

The Celtics are coming off a narrow 113-111 win over the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic pulled off a close win of their own, beating the San Antonio Spurs 101-100.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Wednesday, October 13th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 14th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Amway Center, Orlando.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics looked in great offensive form against the Toronto Raptors in their last game, with more than five players managing double-digit scores. Jayson Tatum was the pick of the lot with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, displaying the all-around nature of his game.

Al Horford is another player who was quite impressive on the night, scoring 16 points and displaying some great defense in the paint. The Boston Celtics are one of the sleeper teams going into the 2021-22 NBA season. So both fans and analysts believe they possess the ability to punch above their weight.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics' Media Day

Jayson Tatum's career has been pm a steady incline till now, and he is certainly one of the best U-25 players in the NBA. A small forward by trade, he has formed an excellent partnership on the wings with Jaylen Brown. The duo is expected to deliver a championship with the Boston Celtics in the coming years.

Tatum will be smacking his lips ahead of Wednesday's game, as the Orlando Magic don't have a strong defense. Tatum had a solid outing against the Raptors and would like to follow that up with another big game.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Romeo Langford; G - Marcus Smart; F - Jayson Tatum; F - Al Horford; C - Robert Williams III.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic got the job done against the San Antonio Spurs, courtesy of stellar performances from Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba. Ross registered 20 points on the night, while Bamba chipped in with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing ten rebounds.

The Orlando Magic are still a work in progress, so it will be unfair to expect them to make the playoffs this season. The front office is likely going to traverse the tanking route, but their young players are something the fans should keep an eye on.

Key Player - Terrence Ross

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets

Terrence Ross is one of the few veteran players the Orlando Magic still have on their roster. And it is unlikely the franchise would part ways with him anytime soon. Ross could be a great complementary figure alongside the Orlando Magic youngsters, mentoring them and helping them get acclimatized to the NBA.

Ross was superb in the game against the San Antonio Spurs, but will face much tougher opposition in the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony; G - Jalen Suggs; F - Terrence Ross; F - Moritz Wagner; C - Wendell Cartel Jr.

Celtics vs Magic Match Prediction

The Celtics have a much stronger roster than the Magic, who are set to have a long night against the likes of Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart. New head coach Ime Udoka has got his tactics spot on so far, so he'll hope that the Celtics notch up another win on Wednesday.

Where to watch Celtics vs Magic?

Live coverage of the game will be available on Bally Sports Florida and NBC Sports Boston. The game will also be aired live on the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav