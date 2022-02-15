Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will clash with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. The Celtics have faced Philadelphia thrice before in the ongoing season, losing two of those contests. In their most recent meeting, the Sixers, led by Joel Embiid, defeated Boston 111-99.

Embiid contributed 25 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to the winning side's cause. Tyrese Maxey also played a key role in his team's victory. He scored 23 points and landed five three-pointers on a 71.4% shooting from beyond the arc. Boston, on the other hand, saw both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown register 20+ points, while Robert Williams registered yet another double-double.

This season saw the Cs emerge as one of the most ferocious defensive sides in the league. They are currently ranked second in the NBA in defense. Despite their scoring duo of Tatum and Brown, however, they remain a mediocre team in terms of offense and are ranked 18th in the league on that end.

The Sixers stand fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 34-22 record. It is impressive how under Doc Rivers' coaching, Philadelphia has remained relevant even without the help of their former star point guard Ben Simmons. They now have James Harden, one of the best players in the league, on their roster. His presence will definitely elevate the team's offense and give Joel Embiid some much-needed support.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics have not named any players in their official injury report. For Ime Udoka, this presents the opportunity to use the full might of his roster. Daniel Theis, who was inactive during the last game because of a pending trade, has now been cleared to play. The former Houston Rockets center will most likely see a few minutes on the court on Tuesday.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Philadelphia was part of the most interesting trade last week. The trade sent Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to Brooklyn and brought Harden to Philly. Harden, who is yet to debut for the Sixers, will remain inactive for Tuesday's game as well. He has been marked out in the Sixers' official injury report on account of left hamstring injury management.

Player Name Status Reason James Harden Out Left hamstring injury management

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Celtics will most likely utilize Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown on the backcourt. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum will reprise his role as the starting small forward.

Tatum scored 38 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead his team to victory against the Atlanta Hawks. He will play alongside Robert Williams and Al Horford on the frontcourt.

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Kokmaz will start on the backcourt for the 76ers without James Harden on the court. On the frontcourt, Joel Embiid, who is currently averaging 29.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, will start alongside Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris. Doc Rivers will want Thybulle's unique defensive approach to influence the game early on

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Furkan Kokmaz | Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

