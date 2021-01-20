Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 20, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers return to the court on Wednesday night for a highly-anticipated matchup with the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics and the 76ers have emerged as one of the league's biggest rivalries, fueled by playoff battles and Twitter beef.

The Philadelphia 76ers had their most recent game canceled due to contact tracing but will be well-rested and prepared for the Boston Celtics.

The #Sixers have traveled back to the Philly area today. They have no new positive COVID-19 test results to report at this time, according to a team source. Sunday’s game vs. #OKCThunder was postponed due to contact tracing, leading to the Sixers remaining in OKC Sunday night. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 18, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers will be featuring their five star players for this Eastern Conference battle, with Joel Embiid leading the charge. Embiid has missed time due to right knee soreness but has been cleared and will play against the Celtics on Wednesday.

The Boston Celtics will still be without star Jayson Tatum, but Kemba Walker's return should help to somewhat alleviate the former's absence.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Updates

Ben Simmons will control the point and have all of his weapons at his disposal for the Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will feature most of their star players but are likely to be without Jayson Tatum as he remains under COVID-19 protocols.

Tatum has only missed two games thus far, with the Celtics winning one and losing one in his absence. His return is day-to-day, but the team will miss his offensive spark against the 76ers.

Celtics injury report for tomorrow in Philadelphia is as clean as it's been in some time.



C. Edwards - out

R. Langford - out

J. Tatum - out



Brad Stevens said Tatum's status for Friday's game in Philadelphia is TBD. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 19, 2021

The only other Celtics players listed as "out" for Wednesday's matchup are Carsen Edwards, who has missed time due to COVID-19 protocols, and Romeo Langford. Langford underwent wrist surgery early this season, and his return is unspecified.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid and Seth Curry will both make their return to the court against the Boston Celtics. Curry was removed from team activities after testing positive for COVID-19, while Embiid was day-to-day with right knee soreness.

Embiid missed three games but should be back to his dominant form on Wednesday against the Celtics.

Doc Rivers expects Joel Embiid to play tomorrow. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) January 19, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers' injury report continues with Vincent Poirier, who is still out due to COVID-19 protocols. Lastly, the 76ers' three-point specialist Mike Scott is ruled out for Wednesday's game and will be day-to-day with right knee soreness.

The Philadelphia 76ers have battled with COVID-related issues and small injuries but should feature a fully healthy roster very soon.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

The Boston Celtics' backcourt is very strong with Kemba Walker at the point and Jaylen Brown at shooting guard

The Boston Celtics are forced to tweak their lineup in Jayson Tatum's absence, with Marcus Smart filling in at the small forward position.

The Celtics' backcourt is very strong with Kemba Walker at the point and Jaylen Brown at shooting guard. Tristan Thompson has been working in the paint alongside Grant Williams, with the former assuming the center position. The Celtics are nearing full strength, and the minutes for bench players like Grant Williams could end up being beneficial down the stretch.

Advertisement

The Philadelphia 76ers will feature their best five on Wednesday night and should be looking sharp after three days off. Ben Simmons will control the point, while Seth Curry will return to the shooting guard position, moving Danny Green back to the small forward. Tobias Harris will look to keep the hot hand at the power forward position, and star center Joel Embiid will be back in the paint.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5

The Philadelphia 76ers will feature their best five on Wednesday night

Boston Celtics

PG Kemba Walker, SG Jaylen Brown, SF Marcus Smart, PF Grant Williams, C Tristan Thompson

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Ben Simmons, SG Seth Curry, SF Danny Green, PF Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

