Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season

For the third time this season, the Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is set to happen. It's one of the nationally televised games on Thursday, which has a total of nine as half of the teams in the NBA resume their season following the All-Star break.

The Sixers shockingly prevailed on Christmas, getting the 118-114 win at the TD Garden in Boston. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 33 points, four rebounds, 12 assists and three steals. Joel Embiid contributed 27 points and nine rebounds, while Paul George struggled with just 12 points on 15 shots.

Meanwhile, the Celtics bounced back on Feb. 2 118-110 at the Wells Fargo Center. Jayson Tatum had 33 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists, while Jaylen Brown added 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports

Celtics

The Boston Celtics have four players on their injury report and all are listed as out. Xavier Tillman is dealing with inflammation in his knee, but his injury is not severe. He could be considered day-to-day moving forward and will be evaluated before every game.

JD Davison, Drew Peterson and Anton Watson are signed to two-way contracts, which means they only have a limited number of appearances for the Celtics. They have to spend time in Boston's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers also have four players on their injury report and all are listed as out. But unlike the Celtics, all four have injuries and not one player is assigned to the NBA G League. Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is nursing a right hip injury.

Justin Edwards has been ruled out for at least the next two games due to a sprained ankle. Eric Gordon is dealing with a wrist injury, while Jared McCain has already been ruled out of the season. McCain suffered a torn meniscus and underwent surgery to repair it.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Celtics

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Derrick White | F - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | C - Kristaps Porzingis

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jrue Holiday Derrick White Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Kristaps Porzingis Payton Pritchard Baylor Scheierman Sam Hauser Al Horford Luke Kornet JD Davison Jordan Walsh Torrey Craig Xavier Tillman Neemias Queta Drew Peterson Anton Watson

76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Kelly Oubre Jr. | F - Quentin Grimes | F - Paul George | C - Joel Embiid

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyrese Maxey Kelly Oubre Jr. Paul George Justin Edwards Joel Embiid Kyle Lowry Jared McCain Quentin Grimes Guerschon Yabusele Andre Drummond Jared Butler Eric Gordon Ricky Council IV David Roddy Adem Bona Jeff Dowtin

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

The Celtics-76ers game is scheduled to take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 7:00 p.m. EST. It will be nationally televised on TNT and TruTV. Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass, FuboTV and Max, which are paid subscriptions.

