Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 1, 2023

The Boston Celtics (14-4) will play their third game of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) on Friday, Dec. 1. Both teams have tasted victory against each other to begin the season, with the record split 1-1 between them. The Celtics must find a way to slow down the two-man game between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

We will likely see Joe Mazzulla continue using Jrue Holiday as Embiid's primary defender, as this allows for positive switching to create a big-on-big matchup and makes mismatch hunting difficult for Nick Nurse's team. It will be interesting to see if the Sixers have found a counter for Holiday's presence when guarding opposing big men.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Boston Celtics (14-4) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-6)

Date and Time: December 1, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview

The Boston Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingins, who is dealing with a calf injury that he sustained while playing against the Orlando Magic. Without the star big man, the Celtics will rely on Al Horford and Luke Kornet as their primary big man rotation. Outside of Porzingis, the Celtics will have a full-strength rotation.

The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with multiple injuries. Kelly Oubre Jr., Javonte Smart, Jaden Springer (probable), Danuel House and Nicolas Batum (probable) are all on the injury report. Embiid is also questionable for the game due to illness and would be a hammer blow for the team if he is ruled out for the contest.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Potential starting lineups

The Boston Celtics starting lineup could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford.

Boston's roster is designed around spacing the floor, making quick decisions and scoring across all three levels. So far this season, it has been one of the most dominant teams in the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup could look like this: Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, Nicolas Batum, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid.

Nick Nurse has the Sixers playing a free-flowing brand of basketball, which is getting the best out of Maxey and Harris. If Embiid is healthy, the Sixers will be a tough test for Boston's defense.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum has scored more than 27.5 points in four of his past 10 games. He's -115 to go over 27.5 against the Sixers and -113 on the under.

Jaylen Brown has been operating in a play-finisher role to begin the season. He's attacking at will and impressing with his diverse offense. In the past 10 games, Brown has converted more than 2.5 3-pointers in five games. He's -105 on the over and -120 on the under when he faces the Sixers.

Joel Embiid has blocked more than 1.5 shots in four of his past 10 games. He's +120 on the over heading into the contest against Boston and -160 on the under.

Jrue Holiday is arguably the best rebounding guard in the NBA; he has pulled down more than 6.5 rebounds in six of his past 10 games and is +114 on the over when he faces the Sixers.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

The Boston Celtics are considerable favorites heading into their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. They're -6.5 on the spread and -255 on the money line. The Celtics' ability to score from all three levels, stretch out a defense and hurt teams with their cutting will be a big test for Nick Nurse's team, especially when guarding the mid-post.

However, the two-man game between Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid is a devastating threat. The Celtics will need to contain Maxey if they want to get a win and keep their stronghold on the Eastern Conference. Finding a way to defend in transition without giving up buckets to the trailman will be key for Joe Mazzulla's team.