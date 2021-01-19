Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction: Combined Starting 5 Featuring Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum

The 2020-21 NBA season continues with one of its most exciting matchups between two Eastern Conference rivals as the 8-4 Boston Celtics take on the 9-5 Philadelphia 76ers.

It will be a clash of heavyweights as both teams are among the favorites to win the East this campaign. The two sides have been battling for the top spot, and their duel will be nothing short of high octane showdown between two powerhouses.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Predictions: Watch out for this combined starting 5

The Boston Celtics are coming off a disappointing loss to the New York Knicks 105-75. The game saw the return of Kemba Walker, who was on a strict minutes restriction. The Celtics came out with a low-energy performance.

Outside of Jaylen Brown, who had the team-high 25 points, the rest of the Celtics unit did not seem engaged in the matchup. That said, the Celtics will put that loss behind them and come out with purpose in their clash with the Sixers.

Like the Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers dropped their last game to the Memphis Grizzlies 106-104. Although, the Sixers were short-handed as they were missing main man Joel Embiid. That said, the big man from Cameroon is expected to return to the court for their matchup with the Celtics.

On that note, here is our combined starting 5 for the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Point Guard - Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers points against the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center

Ben Simmons is one of the most unique point guards in the league today. He does not have the gift of a long-range game but uses his size and physicality to drive to the basket. It has worked wonders for him and has made him a star in the league.

Simmons needs to develop his game further to be a difference-maker come playoff time. That said, Simmons is an all-around talent as he can clean up the boards and find the open man for the dish. He will play at the point in our hypothetical list of combined five for the Celtics and the 76ers.

📹 @BenSimmons25 goes for 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his 30th triple-double of his career. pic.twitter.com/HHnNlUXTTj — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 15, 2021

This season, Simmons is averaging 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists in twelve games. He is shooting 50% from the floor and 20% from beyond the arc.

Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks defends Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown has been the X-factor for the Boston Celtics this season. He turned things around in the 2019-2020 NBA season by steadily improving his production from the floor. He has continued to dazzle this campaign and is playing the best basketball of his life.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown become the 3rd pair of teammates in the last 20 seasons to each record 250+ points in their team's first ten games. They join Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant (2001-02) and Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant (3x, 2016-17 through 2018-19). pic.twitter.com/u2WOkWB88L — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 9, 2021

Brown is just 24-years-old and is brimming with potential. He will come in at the shooting guard position on our list. This season, he is averaging 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in twelve games. Brown is shooting 52% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc.