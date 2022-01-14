Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - January 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Following a two-game series against the Indiana Pacers, the Boston Celtics will look to continue their success on the road. They will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

The Celtics will head into this game coming off back-to-back wins against the Pacers. With their latest 119-100 win in Indiana, the Celtics have improved to a 21-21 record as they cross the midway mark.

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to return to their winning form as they had a seven-game winning streak snapped by the Charlotte Hornets on January 12th.

In the third installment of the season series, the two sides are tied at one apiece looking to go one up. With Boston on the brink of play-in contention, the Celtics will attempt to establish themselves as a playoff-bound team soon.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, January 14th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 15th, 2022; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Boston Celtics Preview

New York Knicks v Boston Celtics

Coming off back-to-back wins against the Indiana Pacers, the Boston Celtics will see themselves heading to Philadelphia with a three-game win streak building up behind them.

Back at .500, the Celtics also saw themselves tied with the New York Knicks for tenth spot in the Eastern Conference table. With a side that boasts an extremely talented roster, Boston could be viewed as an underachieving franchise this season.

Fortunately, their trend of inconsistency should be a relic of the past as the Boston Celtics feature a healthy roster again. Although Marcus Smart continues to be doubtful, the overall look of the Celtics with their star pair of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has a lot of promise.

Boston Celtics @celtics #CELTICSWIN



Brown + Tatum combine for 67 points ☘️ Brown + Tatum combine for 67 points ☘️ #CELTICSWINBrown + Tatum combine for 67 points ☘️ https://t.co/8sBbmmeCwW

With the two combining for 67 points in the previous outing in Indiana, Boston will hope that the duo will give the team the scoring edge they need against Philadelphia.

Key Player - Al Horford

Al Horford scans the floor to make a play

A key player for the Boston Celtics in the game on Friday will be Al Horford. Horford was acquired by the Celtics this season via the OKC Thunder. In that regard, acquiring a veteran like Horford has been extremely beneficial for Boston.

Although his age can be viewed as a downside, the overall experience that Horford brings to the starting rotation balances the negatives well. Starting Horford as a center earlier in the season, the Celtics find the big-man better utilized as a stretch four.

The current rotation featuring Horford at power forward and Robert Williams III at center is better suited to the Celtics. With Horford's ability to dominate the low post and stretch the floor, his overall offensive duties create many opportunities for other players.

Additionally, having an experienced veteran who can guard multiple positions allows the interior defense to put pressure on quality big men. Paired with Robert Williams down low, Horford and Williams will have their work cut out for them against Joel Embiid.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams III

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Orlando Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the most promising franchises to start 2022. With a seven-game winning streak behind them, the 76ers have seen Joel Embiid play some of the best basketball of his career in that stretch.

Embiid's current form puts him in discussions as an MVP candidate. Although the side lost in their latest matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, Embiid still managed to put up 31-points and six rebounds in the game.

StatMuse @statmuse Sixers players with 30+ points in 8 straight games:



Wilt Chamberlain

Allen Iverson

Joel Embiid Sixers players with 30+ points in 8 straight games:Wilt ChamberlainAllen IversonJoel Embiid https://t.co/zjQ5rGjJkd

The downside for the 76ers in the game against Charlotte was the overall contribution from the team. With the timely return of Tyrese Maxey to the rotation, Philadelphia didn't receive the scoring punch they thought they would.

As only three other players recorded double-digit scoring, with Tobias Harris leading the secondary scorers with 17 points, the Philadelphia 76ers will need to support the efforts of their superstar better.

Key Player - Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey in action for Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to Tyrese Maxey to be a key player for the side in the next game. Although Maxey is only a second-year player, his role in the starting rotation has grown significantly in Ben Simmons' absence.

Harrison Grimm @Harrison_Grimm Man, did I miss watching Tyrese Maxey



Man, did I miss watching Tyrese Maxey https://t.co/tKny8IKfEf

Maxey has missed quite a few games due to injury and COVID protocol. Although his return was highly anticipated, the young guard had a rather disappointing showing against the Hornets. Recording 10 points for the game along with three rebounds and three assists, Maxey will have to find his footing again before he can be effective.

Considering the potential absence of Marcus Smart in this game, Maxey may find it easier to take shots in this game. With an opportunity to be aggressive on the scoring end in front of him, Maxey will also play a role in supporting Joel Embiid as the 76ers attempt to climb the Eastern Conference table.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Celtics vs 76ers Match Predictions

The Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup poses an exciting one. With two storied franchises playing with practically healthy rosters, the game could be a tough competition.

While both teams will have an even chance at winning, Boston can be favored in this game. Although it is a home game for the 76ers, the side has struggled to establish a winning record at home.

Additionally, the Celtics are also on a roll as they head into this game. With the momentum in their favor and their overall team chemistry in full swing, the Celtics might be able to pull away with this one.

Where to watch Celtics vs 76ers game?

Also Read Article Continues below

The Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into 97.5 The Fanatic.

Edited by Arnav