Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - May 7th, 2023 | Game 4, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets have been one of the most dominant teams in the 2023 NBA playoffs. They have a 2-1 lead over the Phoenix Suns and will look to take a commanding lead on Sunday night.

The Nuggets finished the regular season with the best record in the Western Conference and are showing how tough they can be. Despite the Suns having incredible scorers like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, they have struggled to win games.

Game 4 is a must-win for Phoenix. Falling down into a 1-3 hole would make it nearly impossible for them to advance to the Western Conference Finals. NBA teams that were down 1-3 managed to win their series only 13 times.

Denver Nuggets have a great chance to take a 3-1 lead over Phoenix Suns in Game 4

The Phoenix Suns needed a 47-point performance from Devin Booker to win Game 3 on Friday night. When the final buzzer sounded, they were up by seven points, 121-114.

In the first two games of the series, the Denver Nuggets showed why they had the best record in the West. They beat the Suns by double digits in both games, establishing themselves as favorites to win the series.

Devin Booker is the best scorer of the 2023 NBA playoffs (Image via Getty Images)

The Nuggets will enter Game 4 against the Suns healthy. While they dealt with some injuries earlier in the season, they have fully recovered and are ready for a deep playoff run.

The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, will be without Chris Paul, their star point guard. He suffered a groin injury in Game 2 and hasn't played since then. He is a big part of the team, which is why the Suns will be at a big disadvantage.

Kevin Durant and Booker are both averaging over 30 points per game (Image via Getty Images)

Stopping Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will be a top priority for the Denver Nuggets in Game 4. Booker is the best scorer of the postseason with 36.3 points per game, while Durant is averaging 30.7 points.

Deandre Ayton is another star player for the Suns, but he's been very disappointing in the series so far. The Suns will need to get a lot more out of him to have a chance on Sunday night.

While the Suns certainly won't go down without a fight, we expect the Denver Nuggets to win Game 4 and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Nikola Jokic has been incredible and will likely have another great performance.

