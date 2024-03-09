Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report for March 9 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Boston Celtics will visit the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, with tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. This marks the inaugural matchup of their season series and is part of the NBA's seven-game slate.

The Celtics, 48-14, are first in the East, coming off back-to-back losses on the road to the Cleveland Cavaliers after blowing a 20-point lead and most recently against the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets. They have gone 11-2 in their previous 13 games.

Meanwhile, the Suns, 37-26, are sixth in the West and second in the Pacific Division. They are coming off back-to-back wins against the Denver Nuggets on the road and the Toronto Raptors at home on Thursday.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns injury report

Boston Celtics injury report for March 8

The Celtics have listed three players on their injury report: C Neemias Queta (knee) is out; SF Jayson Tatum (ankle) is probable; SG Jaylen Brown (pelvis) is questionable.

What happened to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?

Both of the team's All-Stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have uncertain statuses for the upcoming game, with Tatum listed as probable due to a right ankle impingement and Brown questionable owing to a sacroiliac strain.

Additionally, two-way big man Neemias Queta has been upgraded to probable after a right knee hyperextension.

Concerns over Tatum's condition seem minimal, given his probable designation. It's believed he sustained the right ankle injury during the recent loss to the Nuggets.

The greater uncertainty revolves around Brown, who has been listed as questionable for the past two games. His back issue, a more recent development, seemed to affect his performance in the game against the Nuggets.

Phoenix Suns injury report for March 9

The Suns have listed four players on their injury report: SG Devin Booker (ankle) is questionable, while SF Josh Okogie (abdomen), SF Nassir Little (left knee) and SG Damion Lee (knee) are out.

What happened to Devin Booker?

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been listed as questionable in the league's injury report, following initial comments from head coach Frank Vogel that Booker was doubtful for Saturday's home game against the Boston Celtics.

Devin Booker has been sidelined for the Phoenix Suns' past three matchups due to a sprained ankle, initially sustained in last Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets.

He was ruled out for subsequent games against OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Toronto ahead of the marquee clash against the Boston Celtics.

The earlier designation of "doubtful" for Saturday's game may indicate progress in his recovery. While speculation about Booker's return has varied, the prevailing estimate suggests a recovery period of 7-10 days from the date of the injury.

