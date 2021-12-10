Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics are looking to end their four-game road trip on a high as they face off against the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on Friday.

The Celtics are coming off back-to-back losses to the LA Lakers and LA Clippers. Meanwhile, the Suns got back into the win column with a victory over the San Antonio Spurs last Monday.

The Boston Celtics came up short in their loss to the Clippers last Wednesday. They had it easy with Paul George out, but the opposite happened. The Celtics were down by as many as 21 points in the third quarter before their late fourth-quarter rally fell short, and they lost 114-111.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns bounced back after the Golden State Warriors ended their historic 18-game winning streak last Friday. They defeated the Spurs 108-104 in a valiant effort, with Devin Booker nursing a hamstring injury.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have four players on their injury report for the game against the Phoenix Suns. All four players are listed as out, but only two are suffering from injuries.

Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas are currently assigned to the NBA G League due to their two-way contracts. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernando is out because of lower back spasms.

Jaylen Brown is still suffering from right hamstring tightness. He will miss his fifth straight game after re-injuring his hamstring. Brown previously missed eight games due to the same injury earlier in the season.

Player Status Reason Jaylen Brown Out Right Hamstring Tightness Bruno Fernando Out Lower Back Spasms Sam Hauser Out G League Assignment Brodric Thomas Out G League Assignment

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have five players on their injury list for Friday's matchup with the Boston Celtics. All five players are listed as out, with only one player not injured. Chandler Hutchison was assigned to the NBA G League as he signed a two-way contract.

Devin Booker will miss his second straight game due to a left hamstring strain he picked up against the Golden State Warriors. Frank Kaminsky and Abdel Nader are nursing knee injuries, while Dario Saric continues his recovery from offseason surgery to repair a torn right ACL.

Player Status Reason Devin Booker Out Left Hamstring Strain Chandler Hutchison Out G League Assignment Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Stress Reaction Abdel Nader Out Right Knee Injury Dario Saric Out Right ACL Tear

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are not expected to change their starting lineup against the Phoenix Suns. With Jaylen Brown still out with a hamstring injury, Dennis Schröder will start in his place at shooting guard. Alongside him is Marcus Smart, who has been the Celtics' point guard this season.

The frontcourt will consist of Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III. Josh Richardson will surely get additional playing time, with Brown unable to play.

The Boston Celtics' rotation also includes Gran Williams, Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith and Enes Kanter Freedom.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will continue to replace the injured Devin Booker in the starting lineup with Landry Shamet. Chris Paul remains the starting point guard, with Mikal Bridges at small forward. Shamet, Paul and Bridges will have to increase their offensive output against the Boston Celtics.

Jae Crowder will be the stretch four, while DeAndre Ayton will be the starting center. The Suns' rotation players are Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson, JaVale McGee and Elfrid Payton.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Dennis Schröder | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - DeAndre Ayton

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh