Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2025

The Phoenix Suns will host the Boston Celtics at the Footprint Center on Wednesday in what will be their first meeting of the 2024-25 season. Boston has been one of the best teams in the league and is second (53-19) in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

The Celtics roll into this game having won their last six outings in a row. They’ve been in excellent form and are 9-1 over their previous 10 games. It will take a special effort from Phoenix to take them down on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Suns have also come to life during the final stretch of the season. The team has won four games on the trot and has a record of 6-4 in its last 10.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Celtics-Suns matchup will take place at the Footprint Center on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT) and can be streamed live via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Celtics (-159) vs Suns (+134)

Odds: Celtics (-3.5) vs. Suns (+3.5)

Ad

Total (O/U): Celtics (o222.5 -110) vs. Suns (u222.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Preview

The defending champs, the Celtics, are strong enough to go toe-to-toe with any team across the league. They’ve been led by Jayson Tatum, who is having a stellar season, recording 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Jaylen Brown has also been key, averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

They boast one of the best offenses and a top-five defense and also have one of the most reliable benches in the league. As such, it’s hard to put most teams over the Celtics when they’re on a roll.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have plenty of firepower on offense in the form of Kevin Durant, who is recording 26.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Devin Booker has also been stellar, recording 25.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

Ad

But the Suns’ lack of defensive effort has held them back this season. The team will need a huge effort on that end of the floor if it wishes to take down the Celtics on Wednesday.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineup

Celtics

PG: Derrick White | SG: Jrue Holiday | SF: Jaylen Brown | PF: Jayson Tatum | C: Kristaps Porzingis

Suns

PG: Devin Booker | SG: Collin Gillespie | SF: Ryan Dunn | PF: Kevin Durant | C: Nick Richards

Ad

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Durant has been on fire lately and is a big reason behind the Suns’ four-game winning streak. He is averaging 28.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists over his last five games. It would be smart to bet on KD to surpass his points prop of 28.5 tonight.

Devin Booker’s playmaking has been on a different level lately. He has recorded an average of 9.2 assists per game over his last five outings. With him in this kind of form, it would be smart to bet on him to surpass his assists prop of 6.5.

Ad

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Prediction

Both the Celtics and the Suns have been on a roll lately. However, the gulf in quality between these teams is too big to overcome through momentum alone. But we do need to take into account that Boston could be without Tatum tonight.

But that shouldn’t make much of a difference. Expect the Celtics to win in what will likely be a closely contested contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback