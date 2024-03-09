Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2024

The Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns matchup is one of the seven NBA games scheduled for Saturday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with Phoenix winning the most recent matchup 106-94 on Feb. 3, 2023.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 9.

The Celtics hold a 75-60 all-time advantage against the Suns. Phoenix won the most recent matchup behind then Suns player Mikal Bridges’ 25 points and three assists. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns game is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, at Footprint Center. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised nationally on ABC. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-220) vs. Suns (+180)

Spread: Celtics (-5.5) vs. Suns (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (o226.5) vs. Suns -110 (u226.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns preview

After blowing out the Golden State Warriors 140-88 on Sunday, the Celtics (48-14) have lost two straight. Most recently, they lost 115-109 against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Brown had 41 points and 14 rebounds, but an off night for Jayson Tatum with just 15 points meant the defending champions won. Despite the losses, Boston continues to top the East standings.

The Suns are on a two-game win streak and are sixth in the West with a 37-26 record. They defeated the Toronto Raptors 120-113 on Thursday behind Kevin Durant’s 35 points. It’s crucial for Phoenix to keep winning if it wants to confirm a playoff spot without participating in the play-in tourney.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups

Jaylen Brown is questionable with a pelvis injury, while Jayson Tatum is probable with a right ankle impingement. Neemias Queta is probable with a knee issue. Boston coach Joe Mazzulla could start:

PG: Jrue Holiday SG: Derrick White SF: Sam Hauser PF: Jayson Tatum C: Kristaps Porzingis

The Suns will be without Josh Okogie (abdomen), Nassir Little (left knee inflammation) and Damion Lee (knee) on Saturday. Devin Booker is questionable with an ankle injury. Phoenix Frank Vogel should start:

PG: Devin Booker SG: Bradley Beal SF: Grayson Allen PF: Kevin Durant C: Jusuf Nurkic

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 27.5 points for the game. After a disappointing night against Denver, Tatum should be up for a comeback game Saturday. Expect Tatum to score more than 27.5 points.

Kevin Durant has an over/under of 28.5 points. If Booker plays, Durant might get less touches. Make a prop pick after confirming Booker’s status. If Booker doesn’t suit up, Durant should easily score more than 28.5 points.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Celtics are favored on the road because of their superior record. However, after a couple of tough losses, expect Phoenix to pile upon Boston’s misery and get the win at home. It should be a fairly high-scoring game with the game total going over 226.5 points.