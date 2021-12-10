Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - December 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will head to the Footprint Center for a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, December 10.

The Celtics come into this game after suffering two losses at Staples Center against both LA teams. Their game against the Clippers was a close affair, but they succumbed to a 114-111 defeat in the end.

Jayson Tatum has put in some great performances for the Boston Celtics this season. However, the team's defensive lapses have resulted in unfavorable results.

The Suns, on the other hand, head into Friday's game after a win against the San Antonio Spurs. Chris Paul recorded 21 points and 10 assists on the night to carry his team to victory.

The Phoenix Suns' winning streak of 18 games was broken by the Golden State Warriors. However, the team will be focused on starting afresh and bagging more wins this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, December 10, 11:00 PM ET [Saturday, December 11, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have not had a great run of games recently. They have lost three of their last four games, all against Western Conference teams. This has caused them to drop to a 13-13 record, and they now sit tenth in the East. Despite having the best players on defense, the Celtics have been leaking points this season.

Jayson Tatum has been stunning over the past few games. However, he looks like the only player who is firing on offense.

Matching up against the Phoenix Suns is going to be a tough task, but Ime Udoka will be confident in his team's chances.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league. His ability to make tough shots and his unrelenting drives to the basket make him a unique talent.

The youngster started the season slowly. However, he has now has picked up the pace and is looking like his usual self. He is averaging 25.7 PPG and 8.8 RPG through 26 games.

Tatum will be hoping to continue his stellar form by posting another good performance against the Phoenix Suns on the road.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder, G - Marcus Smart, F - Jayson Tatum, F - Al Horford, C - Robert Williams III

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns are one of the most explosive teams in the league this season. Despite missing out on Devin Booker due to injury, the team has shown great determination to secure wins.

After having their 18-game winning streak broken by the Golden State Warriors, the Suns have bounced back strong with a victory against the San Antonio Spurs. They will be hoping to continue their brilliant run of form with yet another win against the Boston Celtics at home.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul has been one of the best players on the Phoenix Suns team this season. The veteran has played a huge role in the team's success so far and is once again carrying the troops to great heights.

The 36-year-old is averaging 14.6 PPG and 10.1 APG on 48.1% shooting from the field. He put on a show against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday and will be looking to pick up from where he left off against the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Landry Shamet, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton

Celtics vs Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are a great team to watch this season and are proving to be title contenders. However, the Boston Celtics have a lot to prove heading into Friday's game as they have lost two matches on the trot.

If they put in a good performance, the Celtics certainly have a good chance of defeating the Suns side on the road.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Suns game

The Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns game will be telecast nationally on ESPN and locally on Bally Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Boston. All league games can also be streamed on the NBA League Pass.

