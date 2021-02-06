Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - February 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns host the Boston Celtics after winning their last 2020-21 season NBA matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Boosted by Devin Booker’s return from injury, the Suns have now won four out of their last 5 NBA matches.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, earned a hard-fought victory against the LA Clippers in a match in which they were missing both Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. Jayson Tatum registered 34 points and 7 rebounds, with Kemba Walker adding 24 points, including a clutch mid-range jumper that gave the Boston Celtics the lead late in the fourth quarter.

"We just have a good culture and everyone knows that when it’s their time to go out and play, they’ve got to perform and play well and everyone’s done that so far."



Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 7th, 2:00 PM ET (Monday, February 8th, 12:30 AM IST)

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics will be hoping that their narrow win over the LA Clippers will be the end of their stuttering run of form which has seen them lose to the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers in recent games.

Jaylen Brown is expected to slot back into the starting lineup while Kemba Walker appears to have found form after making a return from a long-term knee injury.

“We don’t need everybody to put on a cape. We just need everybody to do their job well. Those guys did that.”



Marcus Smart is expected to sit out for another couple of weeks, while Daniel Theis is also reportedly having trouble with his right knee.

Nonetheless, the Boston Celtics have looked decent on both ends of the court and appear to be on course to cruise into the playoffs.

While the Phoenix Suns have been on a good run in recent games, the Celtics will be expected to register their 13th victory of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Key Player – Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics were missing the services of their star man in the early weeks of the 2020-21 NBA season. However, Jayson Tatum has been in dominant form since his return, registering 27.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Jayson Tatum in action for the Boston Celtics

He leads the Celtics on both ends of the court, and could yet make a run at this year’s MVP title.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Daniel Theis, C Tristan Thompson

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns might not have the biggest offensive superstar names but they have been quietly efficient. Chris Paul is averaging 16.4 points and 8.5 assists per game, and he has been supported by the likes of Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton.

The Phoenix Suns can call upon both Devin Booker and Chris Paul for their match against the Boston Celtics

The return of Devin Booker from injury has given their offense another element, and the Phoenix Suns will be looking to build on their recent good run of form.

Key Player – Chris Paul

Chris Paul has had his share of blips in the 2020-21 NBA season so far, but has already stepped up in some vital victories for the Phoenix Sun. Now in the twilight of his career, CP3 has defied his critics and is producing impressive offensive numbers.

He is averaging 16.4 points and 8.3 assists per game and will be expected to put up big numbers against the Boston Celtics.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Cameron Johnson, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Celtics vs Suns Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics are missing Marcus Smart, but will be expected to post a comfortable victory thanks to the variety of offensive threats in their arsenal.

Jayson Tatum is in stellar form, while Kemba Walker seems to be returning to his best. The addition of Jaylen Brown to the mix means the Phoenix Suns will be hard-pressed to able to pull off an upset.

Where to watch Celtics vs Suns

This game will be televised nationally on ESPN. Local coverage of the Boston Celtics-Phoenix Suns game will be available on Fox Sports Arizona and NBCSB. International fans can catch this game on the NBA League Pass.