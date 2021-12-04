Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics continue their Western Conference road trip and head to Moda Center to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The Trail Blazers are coming off a disappointing 31-point blowout loss against the San Antonio Spurs. Meanwhile, the Celtics lost their last game by seven points to the Utah Jazz after a grueling battle.

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't found any rhythm offensively and are, once again, abysmal on defense. They are ranked 27th in the league in defensive rating and the new head coach Chauncey Billups hasn't done anything to improve them on that side of the floor.

They are 11-12 through their first 23 games and there are no signs of improvement. They recently fired GM Neil Olshey and due to the chaos in the front office and locker room, many analysts have suggested it might be time to blow up the lineup and start fresh.

The Ringer @ringer Dame and CJ are magic on offense but tragic on defense. Now is the time for the Blazers to break them up. #TheVoidNBA Dame and CJ are magic on offense but tragic on defense. Now is the time for the Blazers to break them up. #TheVoidNBA https://t.co/Z4wTy7d7Xu

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are in panic mode themselves. They are 8th in defensive rating, but their offense is ranked 19th in the league. They replaced coach Brad Stevens with coach Ime Udoka and the latter hasn't had the best start to his head coaching career.

The Celtics are expected to be in the top five seeds of the East every season, but they are 9th right now with a 12-11 record. So far, there have been no positive signs from this team.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka

The Boston Celtics didn't play Jaylen Brown in their last game against the Jazz. He was ruled out due to hamstring tightness and is listed as "day-to-day" tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jaylen Brown Day-to-Day Hamstring Tightness

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard on the bench

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to be without the services of Damian Lillard. He was ruled out due to injury management related to his abdomen tendinopathy. He has missed the Blazers' last two games and there is no fixed date for his return. Moreover, Nassir Little and Anfernee Simons have both been ruled out due to their respective ankle injuries.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Damian Lillard Out Abdomen Tendinopathy - Injury Management Anfernee Simons Out Right Ankle Sprain Nassir Little Out Left Ankle Sprain

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will use the lineup from their last game as long as Jaylen Brown doesn't return. Dennis Schroder will start as the point guard and Marcus Smart will join him in the backcourt.

Jayson Tatum will play the small forward role and Al Horford will be power forward as Robert Williams III takes the center position. Grant Williams and Jason Richardson will likely get the most minutes off the bench.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have started Anfernee Simons instead of Damian Lillard at the point guard position but the former is now ruled out as well. It gives coach Chauncey Billups fewer rotation and lineup options heading into the matchup.

CJ McCollum will retain his shooting guard role and Jusuf Nurkic will play his usual center position. We might see Norman Powell start as the point guard tonight with Tony Snell starting as the small forward. Robert Covington will likely play his usual power forward role. Dennis Smith Jr. could possibly fill in as the point guard as well or be a backup off the bench.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

G - Dennis Schroder | G - Marcus Smart | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams III.

Portland Trail Blazers

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Norman Powell | G - CJ McCollum | F - Tony Snell | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic.

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Boston Portland 1 votes so far