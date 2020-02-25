Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Preview and Predictions - 25th February 2020

Gordon Hayward and the Boston Celtics travel to Portland as they look to get back to winning ways

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Tuesday, 25th February 2019 (10:00 PM ET)

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Last Game Results

Boston Celtics (39-17): 112-114 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers (23rd February, Sunday)

Portland Trail Blazers (26-32): 107-104 victory against the Detroit Pistons (23rd February, Sunday)

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics were one of the most impressive teams before the All-Star break, racking up 38 wins to move to third in the Eastern Conference Standings.

They've since won and lost a game, following up a comfortable victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a narrow defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite their most recent setback, the Celtics are all but guaranteed a playoff berth and will be hoping to make a late push for the second spot, which is currently occupied by the Toronto Raptors.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has been on a tear this season. He's averaging 22.9 points, 7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game and shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

Tatum's size and athleticism make him extremely hard to guard and he enters this contest on the back of a phenomenal 41-point effort against the Lakers.

Celtics predicted lineup

Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Despite boasting plenty of star power in their ranks, the Portland Trail Blazers have been one of the most disappointing teams this season.

The Blazers made it all the ways to the Western Conference Finals last season but currently occupy the ninth spot, three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, and will need to do a lot of catching up in the last few weeks of the regular season.

The absence of All-Star guard Damian Lillard will make their task all the more difficult and with games against the Celtics and Indiana Pacers to come, things do not look too rosy for the Blazers.

Key Player - CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum has spent most of his Portland career in Damian Lillard's shadow but with Lillard out for the next few games, the onus will be on CJ to do the bulk of the scoring.

McCollum has impressed since the All-Star break, following up a 27-point effort against the New Orleans Pelicans with a monstrous 41-point night against the Detroit Pistons.

For the season, McCollum is averaging 21.8 points and shooting 38.7% from three-point land, and he will need more of the same when he takes the court against a formidable Celtics side.

Trail Blazers predicted lineup

Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Hassan Whiteside, CJ McCollum, Gary Trent Jr.

Celtics vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The Celtics and Blazers enter this clash in contrasting form. Boston have won eight of their last 10 games, while the Blazers have gone 5-5 and only narrowly edged out the Detroit Pistons last time around.

The absence of Lillard is bound to affect them and they will ultimately struggle to keep pace with Boston's dynamic offense.

Where to Watch Celtics vs Trail Blazers?

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Boston and NBA TV from 10:00 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.