Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 22, 2025

The Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of eight NBA games scheduled on Sunday. The Celtics (51-19) have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, while the Trail Blazers (32-39) are in 12th place in the Western Conference.

The Celtics and the Blazers have faced each other 125 times in the regular season. Boston has won 76 times while Portland has secured victory 49 times. This is the second and final time that these two ball clubs will meet this season as on Mar. 5, the Celtics defeated the Blazers 128-118.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers game details and odds

Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. ET inside Moda Center and the game will be broadcast live on KATU, KUNP, and NBCS-BOS. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Celtics (-305) vs Blazers (+245)

Spread: Celtics (-7.5) vs Blazers (+7.5)

Total (O/U): -110 220.5

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

Heading into this game, the Celtics have won four consecutive games. On Friday, they defeated the Utah Jazz 121-99, and Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

The Blazers also have their own four-game winning streak going. On Friday, they overcame the Denver Nuggets 128-109. Deni Avdija had an all-around performance with 38 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers betting props

Jayson Tatum's point total is set at 29.5, which is above his season average of 27.1 points per game. Tatum had 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the win over the Jazz.

While his prop bet is higher than his average this season, this feels like a game where Tatum could hit 30. Across five career games against Portland, Tatum has averaged 29.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest, going over 29.5 points on three occasions.

Anfernee Simons' point total is set at 22.5, which is above his season average of 19.6 points per outing. Simons missed the game against the Nuggets due to illness. If he is cleared to play against Boston, bet the under on Simons.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Celtics are favored to win this road game against the Blazers. As the defending champions move closer to the playoffs, they'll be looking to gain momentum by racking up as many late-season wins as possible. Expect them to deliver a comfortable win here.

