Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 11 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Boston Celtics continue their West Coast trip with a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. The Celtics have gone 1-2 in their past three games and will be keen to go on another big run. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers recently snapped a three-game skid.

The Celtics enter as the overwhelming favorites to win this contest. They are the league's best team with a 49-14 record, the better roster and more depth to deal with the rebuilding Blazers, who are 18-45, heading to the lottery for the third consecutive season.

It's the first meeting of the season between the teams. It could be a tricky one, with Celtics all five starters on their injury report. Here's a closer look at those details and the starting lineups for this clash.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Boston Celtics injury report for March 11

The Celtics injury report has eight players, the lengthiest it has been all season. It's the first time all five of their starters are on it together. Kristaps Porzingis will be out with a right hamstring tightness.

Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday (knee), Jayson Tatum (ankle), Derrick White (hand) and Jaylen Brown (pelvis) are all questionable to play. They will be game-time decisions.

Svi Mykhaliuk is also out, citing personal reasons. Drew Peterson and Jordan Walsh are on G-League duties.

Portland Trail Blazers injury report for March 11

The Trail Blazers injury report also has multiple starters, including Malcolm Brogdon, who is out with an elbow injury and Jerami Grant, who is questionable with a hamstring strain. Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker are also out with abdomen and hip injuries.

Justin Minaya is questionable with illness, while Ibou Badji and Ashton Hagnas carry the same status over uncertain G-League assignments.

Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers starting lineups and depth charts

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart March 11

The Celtics starting lineup could see many changes with all starters listed on the injury report. Assuming that Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are cleared to play, they will start with Al Horford.

Point guards Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Jaden Springer Shootin guards Derrick White Sam Hauser JD Davison Small forwards Jaylen Brown Oshae Brissett Power forwards Jayson Tatum Neemias Queta Centers Al Horford Xavier Tillman Luke Kornet

Portland Trail Blazers starting lineup and depth chart for March 11

The Trail Blazers could start Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara and Deandre Ayton. Matisse Thybulle could replace Grant if he doesn't suit up.

Point guards Scoot Henderson Dalano Banton Ashton Hagans Shooting guards Anfernee Simons Kris Murray Rayan Rupert Small forwards Jerami Grant Matisse Thybulle Power forwards Toumani Camara Duop Reath Centers Deandre Ayton Moses Brown Ibou Badji

Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers key matchups

The Celtics are the favorites to win this game, so the Trail Blazers will have to create matchup advantages to win this game. One of the key matchups is between Jerami Grant and Jayson Tatum. Grant has the length to deal with the Celtics star. It could prove decisive if he can keep him neutral for most of the game.

The other is between Deandre Ayton and Al Horford. Ayton must make the most of his quickness and ability to score on the interior against Horford to give the Celtics a run for their money. The Celtics are short on depth at the five, so Ayton could make a difference with Porzingis out.