Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will lock horns with the San Antonio Spurs in an exciting regular-season game at the AT&T Center on Friday.

After a run of three consecutive wins, the Celtics were handed a heavy defeat by the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. James Harden and Kevin Durant combined for 41 points to lead the Nets to a 123-104 win on the night. It was the Celtics' ninth loss of the season. The team will be focused on getting back to winning ways by putting up a great performance against the Spurs on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are coming off another disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young scored 31 points and secured 11 assists to help the Hawks to a 124-106 win on the night. San Antonio has put up some incredible performances but hasn't been able to convert them into victories. They will be hoping to change that when they take the floor at home against the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics have reported Robert Williams III to be out for this game due to illness. After starting against the Nets, Jaylen Brown is once again listed as questionable in the injury report. Josh Richardson's status has been updated as doubtful for the game due to illness. Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas will also be out as they have G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Jaylen Brown Questionable Reconditioning Robert Williams III Out Non- Covid Illness Josh Richardson Doubtful Non- Covid Illness Sam Hauser Out G - League [Two-way] Brodric Thomas Out G - League [Two -way]

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics Injury Report vs. Spurs on Friday:



Jaylen Brown - Return from Injury Management - QUESTIONABLE

Josh Richardson - Illness (Non-COVID) - DOUBTFUL

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The Spurs have listed Doug McDermott and Devin Vassell as questionable for the game. Center Zach Collins has been ruled out due to a left ankle stress fracture. Spurs' two-way players Devontae Cacock, Joshua Primo and Joe Wieskamp will also be out of the game due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Devontae Cacock Out G - League Zach Collins Out Left Ankle Stress Fracture Doug McDermott Questionable Right Knee Injury Joshua Primo Out G - League Devin Vassell Questionable Right Quad Contusion Joe Wieskamp Out G - League

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Celtics gave Jaylen Brown a chance to start in the game against the Nets. However, he is listed in the injury report. If he does not play against the Spurs, the team will give Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder a chance to partner in the backcourt. Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams will keep their positions in the frontcourt, while Al Horford starts at center in this game.

San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray and Derrick White will start in the backcourt. The young duo have been splendid and will hope to put up a big performance on Friday. Keldon Johnson and Keita Bates-Diop will start in the frontcourt for the Spurs, while Jakob Poeltl takes position at center.

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder, Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart, Small Forward - Jayson Tatum, Power Forward - Grant Williams, Center - Al Horford

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray, Shooting Guard - Derrick White, Small Forward - Keldon Johnson, Power Forward - Keita Bates-Diop, Center - Jakob Poeltl

