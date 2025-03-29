Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 29 | NBA 2024-25 season

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics will travel to Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center. This will be the second and final meeting between the two sides this season. In their last meeting in February, the Celtics defeated the Spurs by a score of 116-103 at the TD Garden.

The two teams enter this intra-conference fixture with contrasting objectives. On one hand the Boston Celtics have already qualified for the playoffs and will be looking to finish as the first seed in the East. The reigning champions are currently 4.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. To occupy the top spot, the Celtics will need to win their remaining games, including this one against the Spurs.

Alternatively, the San Antonio franchise is 13th in the West and is on the brink of being eliminated from the playoffs. Currently four games behind the Dallas Mavericks in 10th, the Spurs's chances of qualifying are quite meager.

Apart from their differences in the standings, the two teams also have contrasting results in their last few games. The Spurs have lost two games in a row to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons and look unlikely to harbor a win against the Boston Celtics. However, being at home could make a difference for the Spurs, as their last two games have been away from home.

The Boston Celtics come into this matchup on a seven-game winning streak, which is the second-longest active streak in the NBA. Only the OKC Thunder have a better record at the moment. Additionally, the Celtics are known for having one of the best defenses in the league. Since the Spurs will be missing many of their offensive key players, this game could become one-sided if the Celtics maintain a careful and strategic approach.

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report for Mar. 29

Boston Celtics injury report

The Boston Celtics have three players on the injury list for their game against the San Antonio Spurs. Al Horford (Toe), Xavier Tillman (knee), and Payton Pritchard (Hip) are all listed as questionable for the tie and will be under day-to-day observation.

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The San Antonio Spurs currently have four players on their injury list. De'Aaron Fox (finger), Victor Wmebanyama (shoulder blood clot), and Riley Minix (torn labrum) are all out for the remainder of the season. Calvin Bassey on the other hand, is out for the tie against the Celtics with a knee injury.

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 29

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

The Boston Celtics starting lineup should see Derrick White and Jrue Holiday as the guards, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as the forwards, while Kristaps Porzingis will feature as the center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Derrick White JD Davison SG Jrue Holiday Baylor Scheierman SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jordan Walsk PF Jayson Tatum Drew Peterson C Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

The San Antonio Spurs starting lineup should have Chris Paul and Stephon Castle starting at the guard spots. Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes are the likely forwards, while Bismack Biyombo will feature as the center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Chris Paul Blake Wesley Jordan McLaughlin SG Stephon Castle Malaki Branham Julian Champagnie SF Devin Vassell Keldon Johnson Maaki Branham PF Harrison Barnes Sandro Mamukelashvili C Bismack Biyombo Jeremy Sochan

