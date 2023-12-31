Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 31, 2023

The Boston Celtics (25-6) visit the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) on Sunday, December 31. This will be Boston's first time playing against rookie big man Victor Wembanyama. The Celtics are currently on a five-game win streak and will feel confident about securing another victory against a struggling Western Conference team.

However, the Spurs do have some wins over contending teams this season. They defeated the Phoenix Suns twice at the start of the season and have the size to be a difficult matchup for any roster in the NBA.

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Boston Celtics (25-6) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-26)

Date and Time: Dec. 31, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview

The Spurs will be missing Charles Bassey and Zach Collins when they face the Celtics. Devonte' Graham is listed as probable and will likely participate in the matchup. However, it's Victor Wembanyama who will be the difference maker for the Spurs, and he's available to play.

The Celtics only have one member of their rotation on the injury report. Jrue Holiday is questionable due to a right elbow sprain. In their last game against the Toronto Raptors, they were missing Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis; all three will be back in the rotation on Sunday.

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs: Starting lineups

The Boston Celtics starting lineup could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis.

Assuming Holiday is cleared to play, the Celtics will have a full-strength roster when facing the Spurs. Despite Wembanyama's size and skill, Boston should have too much talent for San Antonio to deal with.

The San Antonio Spurs lineup could look like this: Malaki Branham, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Jeremy Sochan, and Victory Wembanyama.

San Antonio lacks the spacing they need in order to get the best out of Wembanyama. As such, Gregg Popovich's team could struggle to break down a robust Celtics defense.

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum has odds of -120 to score under 27.5 points against the Spurs. While the All-NBA forward has struggled to score on the perimeter, his mid-range and interior game have been exceptional. As such, Tatum will feel confident about carving open the Spurs defense.

Victor Wembanyama has odds of -111 to score under 16.5 points against the Celtics. Matching up with Kristaps Porzingis will limit Wembanyama's impact due to his height and Porzingis being a valuable defender in the post and on the perimeter.

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

The Celtics are heavy favorites entering their game against the Spurs. They're -13.5 on the spread and -850 on the money line. With so much top-end talent within their rotation, San Antonio will likely struggle to keep pace with the Eastern Conference leaders.

However, the Spurs are playing on their home floor. Wembanyama could also give Boston difficulties when trying to defend the rim. Still, when looking at how both teams have been playing this season, the Celtics deserve to be viewed as favorites heading into the game.