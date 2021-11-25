Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at AT&T Center on Friday.

The Celtics saw their three-game winning streak snapped against the Brooklyn Nets in their previous outing. They endured a dismal 104-123 loss.

Meanwhile, the Spurs recorded their sixth consecutive loss in their last game against the Atlanta Hawks. They lost the tie 106-124.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, November 26, 8:30 PM ET (Saturday, November 27, 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have been very inconsistent to start the season. It seemed like they had finally managed to turn things around after their blowout win over the LA Lakers, but their ability to perform at a high level remains doubtful.

In their last game against the Nets, the Celtics failed to deliver when it mattered the most yet again. They didn't show any fight against their Conference leaders, enduring a 19-point loss.

Boston fell behind by 13 points at halftime and failed to overturn that deficit in the third quarter.

All of their players, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, endured rough outings. The All-Star duo combined for 28 points on 29% shooting from the floor.

The Boston Celtics attempted over 50% of their shots from long-range, making only 22.9% of them. Their stagnant offense and reluctance to move around hampered their chances of winning that game.

It is something they will have to avoid when they take on the San Antonio Spurs.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum in action during Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum rediscovered his mojo during the Boston Celtics' four games before the loss to the Nets. He scored over 30 points in each of those outings, shooting the ball efficiently.

The Celtics registered a 3-1 record during that stretch. That pretty much explains why Tatum must have a good game to make a difference.

His shooting has been streaky overall, so Tatum will need to adapt to make better decisions on nights where he isn't getting his shots to fall.

He has a solid team around him and needs to let the rest of his teammates take up extra responsibility. That will be key to the Celtics winning games moving forward.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Grant Williams | C - Al Horford.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

After struggling to get a strong start, the San Antonio Spurs managed to get one against the Atlanta Hawks in their previous outing. This time, however, it was their second-half performance that let them down.

The Spurs just couldn't read Atlanta's coverage on defense and lost their grasp over the game after the third quarter. They were outscored 38-25 in that stretch and never recovered.

Dejounte Murray was the top performer of the night for the team. He tallied 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, shooting a career-high four threes. Meanwhile, Bryn Forbes had a team-high 23 points off the bench on 9-of-12 shooting.

The San Antonio Spurs' defensive woes saw them allow the Hawks to make 24 attempts from the foul line. That proved to be decisive as Atlanta scored 22 points from the charity stripe.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball

Dejounte Murray has been the best player for the San Antonio Spurs so far. The point guard will have to lead from the front to help his team achieve a positive result against the Boston Celtics. Murray will have to control the game on both ends of the floor.

The C's have exceptional scorers in their ranks, and if they get going, it could prove to be troublesome for the Spurs to win this tie.

Murray, being the floor general, will have the responsibility of making sure the team has the right intensity throughout the contest, making him the key to their hopes of winning this tie.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Derrick White | F - Keita Bates-Diop | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Jakob Poeltl.

Celtics vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics will have the upper hand entering this contest. They were in better form before their recent loss to the Nets.

It doesn't seem like they will take too long to rediscover their rhythm against an underperforming team like the San Antonio Spurs.

Where to watch Celtics vs Spurs

The game between the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs will be televised locally by NBC Sports Boston and KENS. Fans can also view the match online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

