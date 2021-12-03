Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will begin a five-game road trip to the West Coast against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Friday in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season clash.

The Celtics enter this game on the back of two straight wins. They defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 88-87 in their previous outing. Jayson Tatum was the MVP of the game as he scored 26 points and claimed 16 boards. The win helped the C's improve to a 12-10 record for the season, and they are up to eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are also coming off two consecutive wins. They beat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-107 in their last game. Donovan Mitchell led the charge with 30 points, while Rudy Gobert finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Utah maintained their position as the third seed in the West, improving to a 14-7 record.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have ruled out Jaylen Brown because of a hamstring injury.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Utah:
Jaylen Brown (return from injury management) - OUT

Player Name Status Reason Jaylen Brown Out Hamstring tightness

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have ruled Udoka Azubuike out because of an ankle injury, while they have listed Trent Forrest as questionable due to a non-COVID illness.

QUESTIONABLE - Trent Forrest (non-COVID related illness)



QUESTIONABLE - Trent Forrest (non-COVID related illness)
OUT - Udoka Azubuike (right ankle injury)

Player Name Status Reason Trent Forrest Questionable Non-COVID Illness Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle injury

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have started Dennis Schroder in the past in the absence of Jaylen Brown and are likely to continue that pattern against the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams are all set to retain their places.

Josh Richardson, Enes Freedom and Grant Williams will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are likely to continue with their preferred starting lineup comprising Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles and Rudy Gay are expected to carry the momentum coming off the bench. The trio will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert.

