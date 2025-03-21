Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21, 2025

The Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. Boston is second in the East with a 50-19 record, while Utah is last in the West with a 16-54 record.

Ad

The two teams have faced each other 109 times in the regular season, with the Celtics holding a 63-46 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on March 10 when Boston won 114-108 behind Sam Hauser’s 33 points. Utah was led by John Collins’ 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 21, at Delta Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on KJZZ and NBC SPORTS BOSTON. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Celtics (-850) vs. Jazz (+575)

Spread: Celtics (-13) vs. Jazz (+13)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (o227) vs. Jazz -110 (u227)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz preview

The Celtics have secured a playoff spot and have won eight of their previous 10 outings, including the last three. They have been dominant throughout the season and are favored by many analysts to repeat as champions.

Ad

Boston is coming off a 104-96 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The team was led by Kristaps Porzingis’ 25 points and 13 rebounds in the absence of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford. While Tatum is expected to be back on Friday, Brown and Horford have been ruled out.

On the other hand, the Jazz are coming off a 128-112 win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. It was also their only win in the last 10 games. Kyle Filipowski led the team in scoring with 21 points, while Keyonte George had 20 points off the bench.

Ad

Utah is out of postseason contention and will be without several key players on Friday, including John Collins (lateral ankle sprain) and Lauri Markkanen (personal).

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz betting props

Jayson Tatum’s points total is set at 29.5. He is not on the injury report and should play. However, even if he plays, he could be rested in the final quarter and end the game with less than 29.5 points. Bet on the under.

Ad

Walker Kessler’s points total is set at 10.5. He has not crossed the mark in two straight matchups. He is due for a good game, and that could come on Friday. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Celtics to get a massive road win. We expect the same. Boston should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 227 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback