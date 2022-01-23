Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will take on the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Sunday in an exciting 2021-22 NBA season game.

The Celtics have lost three of their last five games. The Portland Trail Blazers handed them a 109-105 loss in their previous outing. Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, while Jaylen Brown had 22. Boston failed to capitalize on their 11-point lead down the stretch, though, losing yet another tie in the clutch.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have also lost three of their last five games. They are coming off a 105-109 loss against the Toronto Raptors. Bradley Beal scored 25 points, while Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 in that loss. Washington did well to tie the game 100-all after being down by 24 points at the start of the final quarter. However, they couldn't hold on for too long and eventually lost the tie in the dying seconds.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics have listed four players on their injury report for this game. Marcus Smart and Aaron Nesmith are listed as probable, while new acquisitions PJ Dozier and Bol Bol have been ruled out.

Player Name Status Reason Bol Bol Out Foot surgery PJ Dozier Out ACL surgery Marcus Smart Probable Return to competition reconditioning Aaron Nesmith Probable Ankle sprain

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Wizards have reported no injuries for this game.

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Celtics could change their starting lineup if Marcus Smart returns. He will likely replace Dennis Schroder in the backcourt alongside Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III will likely retain their places.

Schroder, Grant Williams and Romeo Langford will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma is not listed on the injury report for the Wizards, which means he will likely find his way back into the starting lineup. Kuzma will likely partner Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford on the frontcourt, while Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal could start as guards.

Raul Neto, Rui Hachimura and Montrezl Harrell will likely play the most minutes among the reserve unit.

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart; Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown; Small Forward - Jayson Tatum; Power Forward - Al Horford; Center - Robert Williams III.

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie; Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal; Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma; Center - Daniel Gafford.

