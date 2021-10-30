Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards resume their home-and-home series when the Celtics visit the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Boston’s first two wins of the season have been on the road and they are hoping to continue the trend. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics will have to double their efforts on both sides of the floor to have a chance of winning.

Simultaneously, the Washington Wizards are going to carry on with the same energy and cohesion to get a clean slate in this series against the Boston Celtics. The Wizards’ 4-1 start has surprised the league, but not themselves. Even without Spencer Dinwiddie, who was rested, Washington proved to be a tough team to beat.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Three of the players who have been ruled out are on G-League duties. Bruno Fernando, Brodric Thomas and Sam Hauser are not traveling with the team.

Romeo Langford, who did not play in the teams’ first meeting, has been listed as questionable due to tightness in his left calf.

Coach Ime Udoka has announced that Marcus Smart is dealing with a non-COVID illness and will not travel with the team to face the Washington Wizards.

Player: Status: Reason: Bruno Fernando Out G League - On Assignment Sam Hauser Out G League - Two-Way Romeo Langford Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Tightness Marcus Smart Out Injury/Illness - Illness; Non-COVID Brodric Thomas Out G League - Two-Way

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards have removed guard Raul Neto from the injured list after sitting out with a bruised shoulder. His presence will be a welcome addition to the roster.

Three of those who were out in their last game will still be sidelined. Thomas Bryant has not played a single game this season as he is rehabilitating from an ACL injury. Cassius Winston is sidelined with a left hamstring strain while Anthony Gill is recovering from a right calf strain, respectively.

Daniel Gafford, who was helped off the floor against the Boston Celtics the last time they played, has been listed as doubtful. Rui Hachimura is not traveling with the team.

Player: Status: Reason: Thomas Bryant Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Left ACL injury recovery Daniel Gafford Doubtful Injury/Illness - Right Quad; Right quad contusion Anthony Gill Out Injury/Illness - Right Calf; Right calf strain Rui Hachimura Out Not With Team Cassius Winston Out Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Left hamstring strain

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards:

Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have a ton of things to work on to shake off the slow start to the season

With Marcus Smart sidelined with illness, Dennis Schroder will take his place in the starting unit. The rest of the starting five should be the same. Jaylen Brown will be in his customary shooting guard position.

Jayson Tatum plays power forward with the spry and very effective Al Horford handling power forward duties. Robert Williams, who currently leads the NBA in blocks, will be the man in the middle for the Boston Celtics.

Washington Wizards

Montrezl Harrell has been spectacular since Daniel Gafford was sidelined with an injury against the Boston Celtics. If Gafford is not cleared to play, expect Harrell to start in his place.

Spencer Dinwiddie will resume orchestrating plays for the Washington Wizards with superstar Bradley Beal occupying his normal position at shooting guard.

The versatile Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will move into the small forward role with Kyle Kuzma taking the power forward spot.

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards:

Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Montrezl Harrell

