Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: Match Preview and Predictions - 6th January 2020

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

The Boston Celtics travel to Washington to take on the Wizards

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards

Date & Time: Monday, 6th January 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Last Game Result

Boston Celtics (25-8): 111-104 win over the Chicago Bulls (4th January)

Washington Wizards (11-24): 128-114 win over the Denver Nuggets (4th January)

Boston Celtics Preview

Following months of injury setbacks, the Boston Celtics' roster is close to full health and Brad Stevens' team is increasingly looking like they could be a force come the playoffs.

Gordon Hayward has hit form following his return from injury, while Boston's young wing duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to make a huge impact as they take on a bigger role.

Kemba Walker could also return against the Wizards after missing time due to an illness, and with an 11-6 road record, the Celtics travel to Washington with the belief that they can come away with a fourth consecutive victory.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is enjoying the best season of his career

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum has long been touted as the future of the Celtics, and this has proved especially true since the departure of Kyrie Irving.

Through 33 appearances this season, the 22-year-old is averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game - and his importance to Stevens' team will only grow as the season progresses.

Celtics Predicted Lineup:

Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have been woeful for much of the season, although Scott Brooks' side picked up a surprise 128-114 win over the in-form Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

While Washington's starting unit once again struggled, the bench combined for a phenomenal 92 points as the Wizards picked up their biggest win of the season against a Denver team that entered the game with the second-best record in the West.

The win was largely fueled by Ish Smith's career-high 32 points, while Troy Brown Jr also contributed 25 points and 14 rebounds during his best performance of the season.

Brooks may once again stick with his regular starters against the Celtics, although he is sure to give big minutes to his bench following their historic night.

Key Player - Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas will face off against his former team

Isaiah Thomas was benched for much of Washington's comeback against the Nuggets, and the point guard may be battling to save his starting spot.

Thomas still possesses the ability to influence games, and the Wizards will be hoping that the 30-year-old can produce a big performance against his former team.

Wizards Predicted Lineup:

Troy Brown Jr, Jordan McRae, Ian Mahinmi, Isaiah Thomas, Gary Payton II

Celtics vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Wizards enter the game with renewed confidence after picking up a hugely impressive win over Denver, but the Celtics are playing some of their basketball of the season and should have enough quality to pick up their 26th win of the campaign.

Where to Watch Celtics vs Wizards

The game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston from 7:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.