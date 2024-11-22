Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 Emirates NBA Cup | Nov. 22

The Boston Celtics visit the Washington Wizards on Friday for the continuation of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup. Boston is 1-1 in the competition following a 120-117 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. The Celtics face the Wizards without Kristaps Porzingis, who hasn’t played a game yet this season.

The reeling Wizards, winless in their last nine games, went down 129-117 to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 16 to open their in-season tournament campaign. To end their slump, they would have to improve their defense. Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole and rookies Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington will lead the team.

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups, Odds and Betting Tips

The Capital One Arena in Washington will host the Celtics-Wizards showdown. Basketball fans can catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-1200) vs. Wizards (+750)

Spread: Celtics (-15.0) vs. Wizards (+15.0)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o238.5 -110) vs. Wizards (u238.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards preview

The Boston Celtics handed the previously unbeaten Cleveland Cavaliers their first loss of the season. Jaylen Brown returned from a hip injury and Jayson Tatum is playing like an MVP. Boston’s offense, the third-most efficient in the NBA, is humming. They can bag another win if they can avoid complacency following an impressive win over the Cavaliers.

The Washington Wizards are last in the NBA in defensive rating. Against one of the league’s most potent offenses, the hosts must play with more energy, better execution and grit. Beating the Celtics on their own game is next to impossible, so if the Wizards want to have a chance of pulling off an upset, their defense must step up.

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards predicted starting lineups

Celtics

PG: Derrick White | PG: Jrue Holiday | SG: Jaylen Brown | PF: Jayson Tatum | C: Al Horford

Wizards

PG: Carlton Carrington | SG: Jordan Poole | SG: Malcolm Brogdon | PF: Kyle Kuzma | C: Jonas Valanciunas

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards betting tips

Derrick White averages 19.3 points over his last three games. Against the Wizards’ league-worst defense, he could top his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.

Jayson Tatum is another Celtic that could have a big scoring night. Taco Jay is averaging 31.0 points over his last three games on 50% shooting. The All-NBA forward could go over his 27.5 (O/U) points prop.

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards prediction

The Celtics are healthy and playing well. If they don’t overlook their opponents, they are likely to win by a comfortable margin. As every point matters in the Emirates NBA Cup, Boston could beat the -15.0 spread.

