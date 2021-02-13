Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - February 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 2020-21 NBA season continues with another exciting fixture, as the Boston Celtics head over to the Capital One Arena for their second encounter of the season against the struggling Washington Wizards.

In their first clash of the season, the Boston Celtics held on for the win with terrific outings from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who combined for a total of 59 points between them. Bradley Beal led the Washington Wizards effort with an outstanding 41 point performance but failed to secure the win for his side.

Since then, the Washington Wizards have witnessed their season spiral out of control, as they have the worst record in the East ahead of this matchup. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have lost steam of late, going 4-6 in their last 10 outings.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 14th, 2021, 1:00 PM ET. (Sunday, 11:30 PM IST)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Boston Celtics Preview

The visiting Boston Celtics are witnessing their winning percentage fall at an alarming rate towards a sub-par .500 on the season. At the start of the campaign, the Boston Celtics had been competing for the top spot in the East but have failed to maintain their edge in their recent stretch.

It could be argued that Kemba Walker's return to action has not yielded the results the Boston Celtics were hoping for. While Walker deserves time to get back in the groove of things, the team still needs to get their house back in order or risk falling behind the East's top teams. Semi Ojeleye may be on the sidelines for this matchup as he was injured in the loss to the Pistons the other night.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics dribbles down court past DeAndre' Bembry of the Toronto Raptors.

Jayson Tatum has proven to be the best player for the Boston Celtics this season and is leading the team with the most points and assists thus far. Jayson is coming off an impressive individual performance in the Celtics' loss to the Pistons.

He tallied a game-high 33 points to go along with 11 boards and seven assists in an extended 41 minutes from the floor.

Jayson Tatum: "Obviously we’d love to be winning every game, but we can learn a lot from every game we play regardless of if we win or not. We’re learning a lot about ourselves right now." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 13, 2021

In 20 games this season, Tatum is averaging 26.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 45% shooting from the floor.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Tristan Thompson, C Daniel Theis

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards appear to have given up on the on-going season as they are allowing teams to blow them by at will without much resistance. The Wizards have come in locked and loaded against the Brooklyn Nets, besting them twice this campaign.

But that is a consolation prize no one will care about when seen through the lens of their worst record in the East this season.

The Washington Wizards are coming off yet another loss, this time against the New York Knicks, who thrashed them with a 109-91 game-time decision. With Bradley Beal on the sidelines, Russell Westbrook led the charge and posted a near triple-double but failed to bring home the win.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

Bradley Beal is set to return to his floor duties in the Wizards' matchup against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. The Washington Wizards are desperate for a win, and Beal remains their best bet to heat up from the floor, giving them a fighting chance to pull off an upset in this fixture.

In 21 games this season, Beal is averaging a league-leading 32.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 46.8% shooting from the field. The two-time All-Star is the front-runner for the scoring champ title this season. However, he will need to rally the troops behind him if the Wizards are to turn things around.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Davis Bertans, F Rui Hachimura, C Alex Len.

Celtics vs. Wizards Match Prediction

After registering an impressive win against the Raptors, the Boston Celtics fell to the struggling Detroit Pistons in their last matchup.

Brad Stevens can't afford to lose another game to a team that is hanging around the bottom end of their conference. The Celtics will aim to come out strong and register a big win on the road.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards will hope for better results as Beal returns to the floor in this matchup. But the odds are certainly against them owing to their well-documented struggles. The Boston Celtics should be able to bounce back with a win in this contest.

Where to watch Celtics vs. Wizards?

The game between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards will be telecast on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.