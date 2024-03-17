Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 17, 2024

The Boston Celtics face the Washington Wizards on Sunday in Washington, with tipoff set for 6:00 pm E.T. This will be their third meeting of the season, with the Celtics winning both previous encounters.

The Celtics (52-14) are first in the league and are the first to secure their spot in the playoffs. They have won eight of their last 10 games and are riding a four-game winning streak.

They won their last game against the Phoenix Suns 127-112 on Thursday. Jaylen Brown erupted for 37 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals the lead the Celtics' victory charge.

Meanwhile, the Wizards (35-30) are dead last in the league and are knocked out of playoff contention. They have won just two of their last 10 games and are currently dealing with a three-game losing streak.

They head into Sunday's matchup for the second of back-to-back nights after losing to the Chicago Bulls 127-98 on Saturday. Bilal Coulibaly led the Wizards' losing effort with 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

The Celtics have four players on their injury report: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are reported as questionable, and their involvement will be a game-time decision. Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis will be out.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla will likely use a starting lineup of Payton Pritchard (PG), Jrue Holiday (SG), Jaylen Brown (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF), and Al Horford (C).

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have six players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Livers is out for the season. Deni Avdija, Marvin Bagley III, Tyus Jones, Landry Shamet, and Tristan Vukcevic are questionable for the game and their participation will be a game-time decision.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. is expected to use a starting lineup of Jordan Poole (PG), Bilal Coulibaly (SG), Corey Kispert (SF), Kyle Kuzma (PF) and Richaun Holmes (C).

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards Prediction

The upcoming game features the clash between the best and the worst record teams in the season. The Celtics are already up 2-0 against the Wizards in the season and are highly favored to clinch the victory again on Sunday.

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Celtics (-550) vs Wizards (+400)

Spread: Celtics -10.5 (-110) vs Wizards +10.5 (-120)

Total (O/U): -110 (o232.5) / -110 (u232.5)

Picking the Boston Celtics to win would be the clear safe bet to take. Moreover, betting on the over could prove to be a profitable one given that Boston and Washington have gone over the posted total in their last four meetings.

Additionally, the Wizards concede the most points while the Celtics score the second-most points in the league. Given these insights, it's probable that the 232.5 total will be breached again on Sunday.