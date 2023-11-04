"Bra might be must-see TV": Damian Lillard in splits after watching Gael Monfils' fun moments on tennis court

Damian Lillard may be on a quest to win an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have time for other sports. A recent highlight video of tennis phenom Gael Monfils caught the attention of the NBA star, earning a spot on Lillard's Instagram story.

The video shared by Damian Lillard shows some of Monfils' most exciting and fun-filled highlights, including his signature jump-smash.

Throughout his career, Monfils has continued to generate attention for his fast-paced aggressive style of tennis. Although he may not have as many championships as some of the greats, Monfils has earned a reputation for being one of the most fun and exciting players on the ATP tour with the unconventional shot making.

Much like NBA star Joakim Noah's father Yannick Noah, Monfils' style of tennis means that fans and spectators can see thrilling shots at any moment. Between his elite movement on court, and his entertaining personality, the French star is always ready to put on a show.

On his Instagram story, Damian Lillard shared Monfils' highlight reel, surmising that the ATP veteran may just be must-see TV. The sentiment was shared by the user who originally posted the video and wrote that he too would be watching Gael Monfils' matches going forward.

Check out a screenshot of Damian Lillard's story post below, as well as Monfils' impressive highlight reel.

@DamianLillard - Instagram

Who is Gael Monfils? Looking at the tennis star featured on Damian Lillard's Instagram story

Gael Monfils' highlight reel shared by Damian Lillard may look like the French star is simply out there having fun, however, he's had a lengthy career on the ATP Tour. At 37 years of age, Monfils has proven this season that he still has what it takes to compete at a high level.

Currently, he finds himself sitting at No. 79 on the ATP's official rankings after an impressive season that saw him return to form. Prior to dealing with injuries and taking time away for the birth of he and WTA star Elina Svitolina's daughter Skai, he was ranked as high as No. 6 in the world.

Although he may not have a Grand Slam title to his name, Monfils has captured 12 career titles on the tour while racking up a 540-314 record since turning pro in 2004. This season, Monfils has shown fans plenty of flashes of brilliance as he continues to work his way back towards the top 50.

While the ATP season may be winding down with Monfils outside of contention for the ATP Finals in Turin, he has built plenty of momentum for the 2024 season. Last month, he captured an ATP 250 finals win at the Stockholm Open, making him the oldest player to ever win the tournament.

Despite many NBA players, besides Jimmy Butler, having little interest in tennis, Monfils' play may have earned him a new fan in Damian Lillard. Between his outgoing nature and his incredible athleticism, the fact that Monfils is still bringing new fans into the world of tennis at this stage of his career is indicative of his place in tennis history.