Bradley Beal 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Phoenix Suns guard's impact and minutes

Since Bradley Beal's debut with the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 8, 2023, against the Chicago Bulls, he's been a force to be reckoned with. Never mind that he missed seven games due to a lower back injury. Beal's perimeter shooting is definitely an added boost for Phoenix.

On Feb. 4, the Suns defeated the Washington Wizards 140-112. Beal dropped 43 points against his former team and shot 16-of-21 from the field. His return to Washington was bittersweet, but getting a road win for Phoenix was the only thing that mattered.

So far, the Suns shooting guard has been impressive, especially in the last five games. With the playoffs just around the corner, let's explore Bradley Beal's worth for Phoenix.

Bradley Beal's regular season stats

Bradley Beal has played 47 games for the Suns and would've been 54 if not for his recent lower back tightness.

Beal is averaging 17.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. His field goal output has increased significantly at 49.8 percent since the trade to the Suns.

Bradley Beal's strengths and weaknesses

Three-point shooting is pretty much Bradley Beal's calling card in the NBA. He's 38.8 percent from the perimeter, slightly higher than his career average of 37.3 percent. The Suns now have another reliable shooter along with Devin Booker, Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen.

Defensively, he's been consistent. His steals per game is quite similar to his career average. Having such a number doesn't necessarily mean Beal is a slouch when guarding opponents.

The only con for the 3-time NBA All-Star is his health. In his career, he only played 82 games twice in a season: in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

When healthy, he has no problems raining three-pointers on the opponents.

Bradley Beal's impact and minutes

Since the trade, Bradley Beal has been a huge factor for the Phoenix. His perimeter shooting has made a lot of impact, easing the scoring pressure off Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Whether he's a starter or coming off the bench, he has logged heavy minutes. He's averaging 33.1 minutes per game and will most likely increase in the playoffs.

The Suns have formed quite a deep roster in the NBA to date and Beal is a superb addition. Coach Frank Vogel now has an arsenal of three-point shooters at his disposal.

Durant or Booker doesn't necessarily have to take shots from the perimeter when they have Bradley Beal on the floor. Beal's 3-point shooting average could either make or break the Phoenix Suns' playoff run this year.