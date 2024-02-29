Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal will continue to feature on the team's injury report as questionable against the Southwest rivals Houston Rockets on Thursday.

The Suns are coming off a long rest period after beating LA Lakers 123-113 at home on Sunday, snapping their two-game losing streak and going 6-4 in the last 10 games.

The Rockets and Suns are set to complete their season series with back-to-back games, following their matchup on Thursday, and then again on Saturday. Their series is currently tied, making the upcoming games crucial for both teams as they look to secure a series victory.

Bradley Beal injury update

Phoenix Suns' standout guard Bradley Beal is on the mend from his left hamstring injury, which has caused him to miss the past four contests.

Head coach Frank Vogel shared an update on his recovery following Tuesday's practice session, noting Beal's progress. The Suns described Beal's condition as tightness in his left hamstring.

He has been sidelined for the past four games, not having played since sustaining a hamstring injury during the first half of a victory at home against Sacramento on Feb. 13.

During his absence, the Suns have recorded a 2-2 record.

What happened to Bradley Beal?

In the matchup between the Suns and the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 13, Beal experienced a hamstring issue while making a 17-foot jump shot and exited the game in the first quarter.

The player has faced challenges with injuries this season, notably with recurring soft tissue problems. He initiated the season absent from play due to a lower back issue, sidelining him for seven matches.

The anticipation for his season debut was significant, culminating in his return against the Chicago Bulls, which was greeted with considerable enthusiasm.

The team took a careful approach with their guard, implementing a minutes restriction to ease him back into action. The 30-year-old was able to play in the next three matches before back problems recurred, forcing him to miss another 12 games.

Shortly after making a comeback, the three-time All-Star encountered another setback, suffering an ankle injury after landing on Donte DiVincenzo's foot during a game against the New York Knicks.

In a subsequent match against the Pacers, an elbow to the face led to a nasal fracture.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns

The game between the Rockets and Suns will be aired locally on Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports, and Space City Home Network for home and away coverage, with tipoff at 9 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center.