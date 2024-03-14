Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams sends heartfelt message to Odell Beckham Jr.'s Ex Lauren Wood

Kamiah Adams, the wife of Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, took to Instagram to convey birthday wishes to Lauren Wood, the ex-girlfriend of the Baltimore Ravens' receiver Odell Beckam Jr.

Adams reshared an Instagram post of Wood to her story accompanied by a heartfelt message.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Pisces ♓ sisssssterrrr ✨✨ wishing you an abundance of health, wealth, & happiness. 😘😘," Kamiah captioned.

Kamiah Adam's Instagram story wishing Lauren Wood on her birthday

Bradley Beal's wife is a model, actress, media personality, and businesswoman. She is very active on social media and boasts around 836K followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Lauren Wood, who turned 31 years old on March 13, is a fitness trainer, model and has dabbled in acting as well. She was often seen on Nick Cannon's Wild 'n' Out, an improv comedy show on MTV, between 2014-2016.

The TV personality boats 1.7 million followers on Instagram and often shares workout videos as well as motherhood vlogs after welcoming her son with Odell Beckham Jr. in February 2022.

Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. broke up after a long-time relationship

Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. had held a fairly private relationship, and it’s unclear when exactly they split or what led to the breakup. However, a source told TMZ that Odell and Lauren split at the beginning of 2023, after nearly four years of being together and welcoming their son, Zydn, in February 2022.

Wood hasn't commented on her split from Odell. However, she shared an Instagram post on August 17 hinting at lost love. She posted photos of herself smiling with a drink at a bar with the caption:

“There’s no loving without losing. No living without bruising.”

The separation appeared to be amicable as the NFL star posted birthday wishes for Wood in March 2023 following their breakup. He also commented on her photos with their son in August.

Wood also supported Beckham Jr. by attending his game at M&T Bank Stadium in September 2023 alongside their one-year-old son.

Kamiah Adams and Bradley Beal's relationship

Bradley Beal was introduced to Kamiah Adams in a bar in 2015 by his former Washington Wizards teammate, John Wall, who was friends with Adams.

The Phoenix Suns guard asked Kamiah to be his girlfriend on a Ferris wheel in Las Vegas after their first date. Years later, Beal proposed to her for marriage on a Ferris Wheel in Washington D.C. bringing their Ferris Wheel story to a full circle.

Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams got married in 2020 and have welcomed three sons together since.