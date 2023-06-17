Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: 5 NBA contenders who should pursue wantaway Wizards star

With the news that Bradley Beal is potentially available on the trade market, multiple contending teams will be looking at ways to acquire the All-Star shooting guard.

The problem is, the Washington Wizards will be looking for young players and draft picks rather than ready-made contributors as they look to hit the reset button on their roster.

Still, when a star of Bradley Beal's skill level becomes available, teams generally manage to figure things out. After all, adding another All-Star to an already established core could be the difference between a deep playoff run and winning a championship.

Here are five contending teams that could look to pursue Bradley Beal this summer.

#1 - The Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee's core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday is already a fearsome proposition for most teams. However, the Bucks have been hamstrung by Middleton's recent injury struggles and haven't looked anywhere near their best in the last two years.

Perhaps finding a way to add Bradley Beal into their rotation could be the difference maker the team needs - especially considering the leaps Holiday has taken since joining the Eastern Conference franchise.

Milwaukee may need to bring in a third team to help make the money work and ensure that there is a package Washington would be interested in, but where there's a will, there's a way.

#2 - The Boston Celtics

It feels like Bradley Beal has been linked to the Boston Celtics every summer since they drafted Jayson Tatum. The two stars grew up together in St. Louis and are well-documented as being close friends.

After the Celtics fell short of returning to the NBA Finals this season, they could potentially view Bradley Beal as the missing piece.

However, Boston's cap situation is already precarious, so they would need to make some other roster moves before acquiring one of the most expensive contracts in the NBA.

Nevertheless, if Jayson Tatum says he wants Bradley Beal in Boston, the likelihood is that the Celtics will do everything they can to make it happen. That's a big if, though.

#3 - The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's current cap situation is a undoubtedly disaster. Multiple aging players are earning significant salaries, while some rotation players are being wildly overpaid.

As such, making a move for Bradley Beal could be the ideal way for Pat Riley to re-balance the team's books. Similarly to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat would likely need to bring in an additional team to make a move appealing for the Washington Wizards.

However, the Heat have a knack for acquiring All-Star talent, especially when you think it's impossible for them to make a significant splash. If Pat Riley could find a way to pair Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo with Bradley Beal, they would certainly be viewed as championship contenders next season.

#4 - The Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden's future with the Philadelphia 76ers is far from certain. Rumors linking the 2018 MVP with a return to the Houston Rockets continue to persist. As such, the Sixers could begin making plans to replace Harden with Bradley Beal.

Similar to Harden, Beal is at his best with the ball in his hands and would have no problem developing a fearsome partnership with Joel Embiid.

However, any potential trade between Philadelphia and Washington would likely be centered around Tyrese Maxey, and given his growing importance to the Sixers' roster, that asking price may be deemed as too rich.

#5 - The LA Clippers

If you're of the belief that Bradley Beal could work in a Boston Celtics rotation that includes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, then you will likely feel the same way about the LA Clippers with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Despite having two of the best wings in the NBA on their roster, the LA Clippers have been unable to live up to their billing as championship contenders in recent years. As such, the Western Conference team could look to supercharge their roster with the addition of Bradley Beal.

Furthermore, Steve Ballmer is the wealthiest owner in the NBA and would perhaps have no problem paying the incredible tax penalties that would come with having three incredibly large salaries on the team's books. Again, though, finding a trade package that is appealing will be difficult.

