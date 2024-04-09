Brandon Ingram Injury Update: Latest on Pelicans forward's status against Blazers (April 9)

The New Orleans Pelicans will continue to sideline Brandon Ingram in the coming Western Conference matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. This will be their third encounter, with the Pelicans leading 2-0.

Brandon Ingram's injury update

After a re-evaluation on Saturday morning, Brandon Ingram was cleared to begin individual on-court workouts. His intensity will gradually increase as he progresses, with no definitive return-to-play date set yet.

The earliest potential return for Ingram could be on April 11 against the Sacramento Kings.

However, the team may preserve him for the game on April 12 in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors.

If Ingram participates in one half of the back-to-back series, he would have the chance to further acclimate in the April 14 regular-season finale against the LA Lakers before the Pelicans enter either the Western Conference Play-In Tournament or their first-round playoff matchup.

What happened to Brandon Ingram?

Brandon Ingram showed durability by participating in 62 games, marking one of his healthiest seasons since his NBA debut. However, worries surfaced when the 2020 All-Star suffered an injury on March 21 between the Pelicans and the Orlando Magic.

He was observed clutching his knee following a defensive maneuver. The incident occurred at 9:52 in the third quarter, when the Pelicans trailed the Orlando Magic 65-52.

Jalen Suggs was driving towards the basket on his right side, with Ingram defending him. To keep pace, the former Duke Blue Devil twisted his knee.

The Pelicans' former All-Star left the court after 21 minutes, having amassed 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Before Ingram's injury, they were on a three-game winning streak and had secured victory in eight of their last 10 matchups.

Since then, they have experienced a 4-5 record, marked by a noticeable downturn in performance, which includes losing four consecutive home games. Furthermore, the team has been contending with injury concerns, notably Zion Williamson's finger injury.

How to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Portland Trail Blazers?

The game between the Pelicans and the Blazers will tip off at 10 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland. The game will be aired locally on Root Sports Plus and Bally Sports New Orleans for home and away coverage, respectively.