Brandon Ingram Injury Update: Latest on Pelicans forward's status for clash vs Lakers (April 14)

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Brandon Ingram's status as questionable for their Sunday night matchup against the LA Lakers, which marks the fourth and final game of their season series.

Brandon Ingram injury update

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is anticipated to make his return just in time for the culmination of the regular season. According to a report by Chris Haynes on TNT's "NBA Tip-Off," which aired on Thursday, Ingram is set to rejoin the lineup for the Pelicans' last regular-season game on Sunday as they play host to the Lakers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ingram sustained a hyperextended left knee injury during a matchup against the Orlando Magic on March 21. As a result, he has been sidelined for the past 11 games due to a subsequent bone bruise.

The New Orleans Pelicans faced defeat in the game against Orlando, during which Ingram's playing time was limited to 21 minutes. Since his absence, the Pelicans have recorded a 7-5 record. With a 49-32 record and one contest left in the regular season, the team sits in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

New Orleans Pelicans play-in and playoff preview with Brandon Ingram returning

Zion Williamson has maintained remarkable durability this season, sitting out just 12 games. During the past few months, he has showcased the pinnacle of his all-around basketball skills, delivering some of the finest performances of his career.

Meanwhile, CJ McCollum has thrived in a complementary role off the ball, exhibiting scintillating form with averages of 27.1 points, 5.7 assists and an impressive 46.6% shooting from beyond the arc on 10.5 attempts per game in the absence of Ingram.

Expand Tweet

Herb Jones has demonstrated significant improvement in both his shooting and passing abilities, positioning himself as a strong candidate for First Team All-Defense accolades.

Additionally, Trey Murphy III overcame a knee injury and a shooting slump to emerge as one of the league's top reserves. He leads a dynamic second unit featuring talents like Jose Alvarado, Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall, often making pivotal contributions that sway the course of games.

At the core of this integration are the trio of Ingram, Williamson and McCollum. Consequently, Ingram's utilization has shifted, evident in a decline from last season's career-high usage rate of 30.6% to the current mark of 27%, marking his lowest since joining the New Orleans squad.

Despite this adjustment, Brandon Ingram continues to maintain impressive averages of 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, while logging an average of 33 minutes on the court. His adept playmaking remains indispensable to the Pelicans' overall performance.