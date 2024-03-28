Brandon Ingram Injury Update: Latest on Pelicans star's status against Milwaukee Bucks (March 28)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will remain sidelined for the marquee cross-conference matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. This will be the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams.

In a comeback effort that fell short, the Pelicans succumbed to a 119-112 defeat against the OKC Thunder after trailing by 20 points in the second half. Zion Williamson led the charge with 29 points and 10 assists, while CJ McCollum contributed 23 points.

Down 88-68, the Pelicans staged an impressive 20-2 run to narrow the gap and reinvigorate their chances. However, their hopes were dashed once they failed to convert their final five shots after seizing the lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trey Murphy and Herb Jones added 16 points each to the Pelicans' effort. The loss marked their second defeat in eight games, causing them to slip from fourth place in the Western Conference standings. The race in the standings is tight, with New Orleans now trailing the Clippers, yet maintaining only a one-game lead over the sixth-placed Dallas Mavericks.

More on Brandon Ingram's injury

Brandon Ingram has dodged a significant knee injury but will be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks due to a bone contusion, the team announced on Friday.

The team reported that he hyperextended his left knee, and subsequent MRI results confirmed the presence of a bone contusion.

Ingram sustained the injury against Orlando Magic on Friday during the third quarter. The former All-Star was guarding Magic's Jalen Suggs, who attempted to blow past him. However, Ingram's knee buckled as he tried to decelerate. He needed assistance to get up and had to be carried off by his teammates.

In his absence, Trey Murphy and Zion Williamson have to shoulder even more responsibility.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The cross-conference matchup will tipoff at 8 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports New Orleans and WMLW for home and away coverage, including live streaming options on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.