Brazil vs. Iran Basketball preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Brazil and Iran will square off in Group G of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Brazil will look to hit it off with a crucial win.

The game tips off at 4:45 a.m. ET and will stream on ESPN+ and Courtside 1891. The game will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Brazil will have the talent advantage in this one. It will be a critical game between the two teams likely battling for second place in the group behind Spain.

Brazil vs. Iran game preview

Brazil has the talent to win this one easily thanks to Raul Neto, the only NBA player in this game. He will lead the Brazilian offense and should be able to score against the Iranian defenders.

Iran will bring some toughness and size to the matchup.

Neto and Brazil’s guards will have to push the pace to score a lot on the fast break. A faster pace will prevent Iran from settling into its defense, giving Brazil the advantage on the offensive end.

Brazil showed their potential when they defeated Australia, who had more NBA players than every team but the U.S.A. in this year’s World Cup, in a World Cup tune-up game earlier this month. The Brazilians outpaced the Australian team loaded with NBA talent on the way to a 90-86 victory.

This experience should help them dominate Iran. The Iranians are a veteran-laden squad with multiple players with a ton of international experience. However, they have never won a major trophy and finished winless at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Game odds

Spread: Brazil (-17)

Total (O/U): 156

Moneyline: Brazil (-2800) vs Iran (+1300)

Game prediction

The boys in the green and blue will handle the older Iranian squad. They are the more talented team and will prove themselves on the floor in Indonesia.

The South Americans need this game to keep pace in their group and move on to the second phase.

Brazil 84 - Iran 69

Players to watch out for

Neto is the player to watch out for in this matchup. He is the only NBA player on the floor and often rises to another level when he dons the national team jersey.

