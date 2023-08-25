Brazil vs. Iran FIBA World Cup 2023, August 26: Date, time, where to watch, and live stream details

Brazil will take on Iran in their first game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. It will be a tough matchup between the veteran-laden squad of Iran and the up-and-coming, talented Brazilian squad.

Raul Neto will be the player to watch out for in this game. He is the only NBA player on the floor who will lead the Brazilian squad and pace a deep backcourt for the squad.

Brazil will enter the game as favorites. Meanwhile, Iran will look to its experienced players to lead the game. Although they have never won a major trophy, the Iranian team has a lot of experience at the highest levels of international basketball. They went winless at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Brazil’s backcourt should push the pace in this one. The Brazilian offense will be too much for Iran to handle.

Brazil vs. Iran game details

Date: August 26

Time: 4:45 a.m. ET

Venue: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta

No team will have a home-court advantage for this matchup. Brazil needs this win to keep pace with Spain in their group. Only the top two teams move on to the second phase.

Where to watch

The game can be seen live on ESPN+ with a subscription of $9.99 per month. The game will also be available on FIBA’s official streaming platform Courtside 1891, for which an account needs to be made. One Sports+ will carry the game in the host nation.

What to expect in the game

Neto and the Brazilian backcourt should run Iran off the floor in this one. They should have plenty of talent to start their World Cup campaign with a win.

Brazil needs to push the ball otherwise Iran can slow the game down and play defense.

